When it comes to fashion, Tracee Ellis Ross knows what she’s doing. The actress has made Instagram her canvas, filling her feed with stylish moments that look like works of art.

Using her iPhone and a bathroom mirror, the Girlfriends alum consistently shows off her most fashionable ensembles — albeit with a cheeky pout.

Her wardrobe includes everything from bold patterns, funky textures and vibrant colors. The actress also doesn’t shy away from accessorizing as she plays around with chunky gold hoops, dangling diamonds and hats.

The California native is also a fan of switching up her hairstyles. While her natural wash-and-gos are frequently seen on the Instagram timeline, the Pattern Beauty founder also loves bantu knots, braided ponytails, slicked back buns and even wigs.

As for brands, Ross is a luxury label lover. Her most recent looks include pieces by Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga and Proenza Schouler. As for footwear, the Golden Globe winner is known to sport pumps from Christian Louboutin.

Of course, it’s not just Us who can’t get enough of Ross’ incredible style. In 2020, Ross was honored with the Fashion Icon Award at the People’s Choice Awards.

In her acceptance speech, she thanked her famous mom, Diana Ross, for “not only her great parenting … but also her example, her sense of style, her epic closet and her glamour that introduced me to the power of fashion.” She also praised her father, Robert Ellis Silberstein, “for his impeccable style and for being my humor twin.”

The High Note star spoke on how she uses fashion to create change too.

“I wear my insides on the outside, and if featuring Black designers at the American Music Awards helps somehow see the power of Black artistry, or if joining the call to wear black at the Golden Globes led to solidarity with women saying time’s up on sexual harassment, then you heard me loud and clear,” she said. “If fashion is the thing that draws you in, then use it as a tool for transformation.”

Ross continued: “Use fashion as an entrance. Let your clothes be your superhero cape, allowing you to be the best you, you can be.”

She then encouraged the audience to: “Activate the clothes through your joy and commitment to the world that you want to see.”

“It doesn’t matter if you wear black tie or a Black Lives Matter t-shirt, but suit up and show up, because our action creates our destiny, our joy creates space for our freedom. GA Senate.com, donate, get involved, stay engaged, people — we’ve got work to do. Thank you, I am a fashion icon!” she added.

Keep scrolling to see Ross’ best Instagram fashion moments: