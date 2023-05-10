A stylish night out! Hollywood’s biggest names showcased their fierce fashion sense at the Chanel show in Los Angeles on Tuesday, May 9.

Newlyweds Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge were among the many stars to attend the glitzy event. Richie, 24, was a must-see in a white tweed jacket that was adorned with pink and white feathers. She paired the look with shorts and closed-toe block heels by the fashion house. Grainge, 29, for his part, kept his ensemble low-key, sporting a crewneck underneath a blazer.

The outing comes after the lovebirds tied the knot in the South of France on April 22. For the European ceremony, Richie was a vision in a beaded lace gown with a halter neckline by Chanel. “It is such magic,” the Nude Stix beauty director told Vogue ahead of her big day. “I honestly think Elliot is going to love it. He is my biggest cheerleader when it comes to anything I wear. If he doesn’t cry, I’ll be very sad.”

The Grainges weren’t the only couple to slay at the Chanel presentation on Tuesday. Margot Robbie made an appearance alongside her husband Tom Ackerley. For the soirée, Robbie, 32, showed off her figure in a pair of high-waisted jeans, which she teamed with a black bikini top and a chain-style vest that was equipped with gold jewels. The Barbie actress wore her blonde tresses in loose curls and rocked rosy glam. Ackerley, 33, meanwhile, opted for a camel-colored suit jacket atop a white button-up shirt.

Other attendees included Kristen Stewart, Paris Hilton, Kris Jenner and Tracee Ellis Ross.

Stewart, 33 — a Chanel ambassador — looked edgy in a slouchy plaid jacket teamed with coordinating pants and a white T-shirt. On the red carpet, the Twilight star posed with Riley Keough, who delivered drama in a patterned catsuit.

Hilton, 42, channeled classic Chanel in a pink strapless dress with a matching cardigan and round-toe pumps. Jenner, 67, stood out too, rocking houndstooth design with leather gloves and a quilted handbag. The Kardashians star’s presence at the event comes after she was noticeably missing at the Met Gala on May 1, which honored late Chanel creative director Karl Lagerfeld. (Jenner’s daughters Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner commanded attention at the fundraiser, however.)

Ross, 50, meanwhile, took a fashion risk in an animal-print ensemble styled with a leather vest and a bright yellow crossbody bag.

