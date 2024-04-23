Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Amazon makes online shopping a breeze. You can check out customer reviews to get their thoughts on a product before you add it to your cart. If an item goes viral and flies off shelves, the ‘Zon offers a bestselling or Amazon choice sticker to let you know how well it’s been received. Even when you’re checking out new finds on Amazon, you can see how many customers shopped for a specific product within the past month or so.

Outside of checking out bestselling items and how frequently products have been purchased, we love taking a peek through Amazon’s most-wished-for list. During our lastest scroll through on Amazon, we came across this stunning floral spring dress that topped the ‘Zon’s most-wished-for list. Want to add a shopper-approved find to your springtime dress collection? Scroll ahead for the fashion scoop.

Get the PrettyGarden Floral Wrap Dress for just $48 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 23, 2024, but are subject to change.

Be prepared to get endless compliments in PrettyGarden’s stunning Floral Wrap Dress. It has a flowy tiered skirt and an adjustable belt to cinch the waist and showcase curves. The airy sleeves are perfect for shoppers who want to conceal the top of their arms. While Amazon shoppers love the way this style fits, there are mixed reviews on the bust. Some shoppers with bigger chests recommend sizing up, while others with moderately sized chests found the dress fit better when they sized down.

If you like this dress in the apricot floral style, get ready to be floored. It comes in 40 other shades, including vibrant solid options like brick red and solid purple. There are so many chic floral designs with varying flower sizes and patterns. Shoppers can snag this dress in women’s sizes S-XXL.

Over 7,000 shoppers left perfect five-star ratings, agreeing that this dress is an undisputed stunner. “[I] absolutely love this dress. [It’s] feminine and beautiful, flowing and light. The large was too roomy on the top so I did return my large for a medium and it was a perfect fit,” one shopper advised. Another reviewer discussed how it fit on their specific body type. “The fit of the dress was flattering on my pear-shaped body,” one five-star reviewer noted. “It’s lined but still super lightweight. [It] seems like it would be a good dress to pack for a trip.”

This beautiful wrap dress is perfect for so many spring festivities. It’s no wonder it’s currently ranked the most wanted product on Amazon.

