This J. Lo-Approved Detangling Brush Is on Sale for Just $12 at Nordstrom

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When you’re taking a shower, how much hair ends up clogging the drain, spattering the walls or stuck to your body? It’s like a whole shedding session. We want to come out of the shower with healthy, voluminous hair — not less of it!

While some hair is naturally going to fall out, you might actually be doing damage and yanking it out if you’re using the wrong kind of brush or comb. It’s best to be very specific with what kind of brush you’re using on wet hair, especially. Keep your hair and your scalp happy by using a brush made to make it happen — one that’s even graced Jennifer Lopez‘s locks!

Get the Tangle Teezer Ultimate Detangler Hairbrush (originally $14) for just $12 at Nordstrom with free shipping!

This is the newest, improved version of the Ultimate Detangler from Tangle Teezer, adding on an ergonomic, no-slip handle. Back in 2020 though, hair stylist Chris Appleton used the previous version of this brush on J. Lo’s hair for her iconic Super Bowl performance with Shakira. He even used it to brush out her curls just before she took the stage!

This hairbrush is for all hair types, including super curly. It can be used on dry hair, but it was designed to be a wet hair savior so you can use it in the shower. It has 325 two-tiered teeth that are just flexible enough to gently work through tangles and knots without pulling, tugging or snagging. This means it could help prevent breakage, pain and shedding. It can also help you evenly distribute shampoo, conditioner or other hair products!

Get the Tangle Teezer Ultimate Detangler Hairbrush (originally $14) for just $12 at Nordstrom with free shipping!

This brush already has over 700 reviews at Nordstrom. One reviewer with curly hair said they were “blown away [by] how it performed on dry hair as a detangler and [were] thrilled later by its optimal performance while wet.” Others are loving giving themselves a scalp massage with this brush too. They’re calling it the “best hairbrush purchase ever” and saying that it’s so gentle, they can even use it on their children’s hair. In fact, it’s so good that this brush has even become a favorite for shaggy pets!

One more thing we love? Nordstrom has this brush in four super pretty colorways. We’ll never deny that we love our beauty products to be pretty and add some cuteness to our shower! Grab the Mint, Lilac or maybe even the two-toned Mint/Lilac if you can’t choose just one. There’s also a lovely pale pink. Is it weird that we want them all? We know it’s just a hairbrush but…it’s not like we won’t use it every single day. Plus, how could we say no to a sale?

Get the Tangle Teezer Ultimate Detangler Hairbrush (originally $14) for just $12 at Nordstrom with free shipping!

Looking for something else? Shop more from Tangle Teezer here and check out other hair tools at Nordstrom!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!