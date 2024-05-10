Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

When it comes to hair health and growth, we tend to focus on the shampoos, serums and supplements we can use to achieve the long, flowy locks we so desire. However, we don’t take into account all of the damaging hair tools we use that can completely counteract any growth. Well, there’s officially a hair dryer on the market designed to effectively dry the hair while preventing scalp and hair damage.

After eight years of taking over the beauty world, Dyson launched its latest iteration of its world-renowned hair dryer, the Supersonic Nural. We didn’t think Dyson could create anything better than its previous famous hair dryers — which are in the hands of celebrity stylists and luxury salons worldwide — but the brand managed to up its game even more. This time, there’s an even bigger focus on preventing damage to your skin and hair.

Get the Dyson Supersonic Nural at Dyson!

The Supersonic Nural’s biggest standout feature is the scalp protect mode, which boasts a system of smart Nural sensors that can detect when the dryer is near your head, reducing the heat in response to protect it from damage. As the base of the roots of your hair, the scalp is just as important to keep healthy for growth, as a garden is to a flower.

Beyond preventing damage, the sensors also increase the hair’s shine, providing the “blowout” look every time you use it. Plus, the dryer also has an LED light that you’ll see changing color when in scalp mode, so you know it’s doing its job.

That’s not the only upgrade Dyson’s technologists made for the Nural though. The new dryer also has what the brand calls “attachment recognition,” which means the dryer learns to recognize which attachment you’re using and switches the heat and speed based on that. This is beneficial for stopping heat damage and more. Because you don’t have to think about switching all of the gears in terms of heat and speed, this also simplifies and speeds up your hair routine.

Lastly, but most certainly not least, the device was also made with pause detection, so you don’t even have to think about turning it off — it does it all by itself. Much like Dyson’s previous devices, this hair dryer is an investment coming in at $500. But it’s also an investment in your routine, hair technology and your hair’s health.

Get the Dyson Supersonic Nural at Dyson!