Dyson has completely taken the hair world by storm — there are few brands as highly recommended by professional stylists, celebrities or beauty editors. If you skim through any “best of” hair tool round-ups, there’s no doubt you’ll find at least one of Dyson’s innovations. With such notoriety and prestige, you may have even considered purchasing the iconic AirWrap or SuperSonic Hair Dryer… until you saw the hefty price tag.

Yep, the Dyson sticker shock is real. Needless to say, these are investment products. While there’s no denying that every device can simplify your hair routine, only one that is worth adding to your vanity — and no, it’s not the iconic AirWrap. Take my advice: I’ve tried every single Dyson hair tool, and if you’re going to splurge on any of them, it should be the AirStraight Straightener.

Get the Dyson AirStraight Straightener at Amazon!

The tech behind this hair dryer-straightener hybrid is unlike what has ever been available before. If you’re still scarred from trying to straighten your wet hair with a traditional flat iron in middle school — that sizzling sound still haunts me to this day — this tool offers a full redemption and makes hair look healthier than ever before. Instead of using heated plates, it simultaneously dries and straightens hair with high-pressure airflow, preventing damage and leaving hair silky soft.

With a wet and a dry mode, the smart tool is able to customize the best temperature for your hair type. In the wet setting, it selects from three preset temperatures (175°F, 230°F and 285°F) based on what will be the least damaging for your hair. I found that it works best on damp rather than soaking wet hair, so giving it a quick rough dry by locking the plates together is an important step to follow before gliding it through small sections — this will give you the quickest results. The heat on the dry mode is a little higher (250°F or 285°F) to boost, revive and add a touch of volume.

The first time I tried the AirStraight, I was amazed at how quickly and efficiently it worked. I have almost waist-length fine hair (but a lot of it!), and blow-drying typically takes around 20 to 30 minutes. With this two-in-one, my hair was dry and styled in 15 minutes flat! For me, all it took was two passes to get each section of my hair pin straight and dry. Beyond the speed, I also noticed that my hair felt much softer and appeared shinier than usual. Seeing the difference in my own hair was one thing, but my friends also commented on how healthy and radiant my hair looked after just one use.

I now rely on the AirStraight most days, whether I’m running late after washing my hair or if need a quick refresh. It’s one of those tools that completely transformed my routine for the better. While I highly recommend it to everyone, if you don’t like wearing your hair straight, this might not be worth the investment. However, the tool will become invaluable for those who are trying to cut down on the time it takes to style their hair as well as anyone looking to diminish damage.

