The Best Dyson Airwrap Alternatives on Amazon — Starting at $50

The Dyson Airwrap is one of the most sought-after holiday gifts this season. But there are two reasons stopping many of Us from taking the plunge: it’s either sold out or way beyond budget for a styling tool.

That’s why shoppers are motivated to seek out alternatives which may yield similar results and good-for-your-hair benefits that won’t eat up your entire holiday budget. With that in mind, we found a few gems — and they’re all available on Amazon! Scroll to discover how you can snag sleek curls without paying the premium price.

TYMO 360°Airflow Styler

This tool is slightly different than others because you actually have to physically wrap your hair around the barrel to create the curl. It works similarly to the Airwrap due to the ionic air vents which surround the barrel — tempering the heat to create less damage on your strands. Plus, it’s also a flat iron, and we’re always game for two-in-one products!

Was $80 On Sale: $60 You Save 25%

NOVIIML Curling Iron with 360° Airflow Styler

This styler is similar to the one we just mentioned, but offers slightly varied featured. The air flow vents are shaped different, and based on the demo clip and reviewer snaps, the curls come out a bit tighter. This tool is the most affordable option of the bunch, so if you’re looking to spend less, this is the one!

Was $56 On Sale: $50 You Save 11%

L’ANGE HAIR Le Duo 360° Airflow Styler

Aesthetically speaking, we think this styler totally takes the cake! We adore the baby pink hue and the little design details throughout. It’s incredibly similar to the previous two stylers, but there are a few differences. It features titanium plates as opposed to ceramic, which are more powerful — but can create more potential damage. Thanks to the cooling air vents, you’re instantly bringing the heat down to reduce the risk!

Was $119 On Sale: $71 You Save 40%

IG INGLAM MegaAIR Styler

This styler is our wildcard alternative because it doesn’t have a ton of reviews yet, but its striking resemblance to more expensive products made Us want to check it out. To our surprise, one shopper claims it actually works better than the pricier option on the market. The one key difference? The curler only blows air in one direction, but we think there are ways anyone can work around that!

$216.00

Shark FlexStyle Air Styling & Drying System

This styling tool is top-notch in both design and function. But there’s one caveat — it’s temporarily sold out. Clearly, tons of shoppers are finding success with this product — but unfortunately, you’ll have to wait for a restock. If you want to put your name on the list, you can order it now and Amazon won’t charge you until your package ships out. We’ll also keep you posted on when it becomes available!

$270.00

