21 Wellness Gifts to Shop for Your Health-Conscious Friends

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

That said, if you don’t know where to start, don’t stress. Chances are, you’ll be able to find the perfect gift in our curated selection below! We found a slew of essential items at different price points ready for you to purchase ASAP — and of course, you may even find a little something for yourself too. Self-care is a year-round necessity, after all!

If you know someone who values their health and wellness, picking them up a holiday gift which reflects that will surely be appreciated. You can select a variety of items that suit the person you’re shopping for. Some might prefer a new workout outfit or exercise equipment — while others may want a product which promotes self-care.

Credit: Amazon This Tea Variety Set There are eight different tea flavors in this set which can help put you into a specific mood. Each one has five tea packets and they can help you feel energized, refreshed, focused and so much more! Get the Numi Organic Tea By Mood Gift Set on sale for $21 at Amazon!

Credit: Nutrishop This Workout-Boosting Supplement Set These three supplements work together to help make your cardio workouts more effective. This way, you can get in shape faster! They rev up your metabolism to its highest level possible so you can burn more calories during your cardio session. Sounds like a winner to Us! Get the Cardio Burn Stack for $143 at Nutrishop!

Credit: Apria Direct This Handy Sanitizing Unit Easily sanitize a number of items in a snap with this UV sanitizer! It's big enough to fit things that might have a lot of built-up germs including cell phones, keys or any other daily-use items! Get the Liviliti Paptizer UV Sanitizer (originally $330) on sale for $250 at Apria Direct!

Credit: Echelon This Stationary Bike Bring the spin studio into your home with this incredible bike! It's a top-notch exercise tool, and you can also get workouts done with the help of the app subscription. When you buy an annual membership, you'll also score a discounted price on the bike! Get the Echelon GT+ Connect Bike for prices starting at $675 at Echelon!

Credit: XTEND These Water Enhancers You can make water taste better and create a nutrient-packed drink with these packets! They're available in a handful of yummy flavors and can help you feel extra hydrated. Get the XTEND® Healthy Hydration single-serve packets for prices starting at $25 at XTEND — plus get an extra 20% off with code: UW20 at checkout!

Credit: Blendtopia This Smoothie Subscription Box Blendtopia makes it possible to snag great-tasting and easy-breezy smoothies on the go, and their subscription box has a variety of offerings bound to impress any health nut. There's a wide range of cleanses and build-your-own options too — something for everyone! Get the Super Sampler Box for $114 at Blendtopia!

Credit: Amazon These Steam Shower Tablets If you're feeling congested or just want to create a more relaxing shower experience, these aromatherapy tablets are your best bet! The eucalyptus and mint essential oils may help clear up the sinuses and launch a seriously serene atmosphere. Get the BodyRestore Shower Steamers Aromatherapy at Amazon!

Credit: Nordstrom These Calming Bath Salts You get so much more than just a fragrant aroma from these bath salts. There are specific formulas for relaxation and even an immunity-boosting version which can help you feel more balanced and healthy! Get the Pursoma Unplug Bath Salts for prices starting at $22 at Nordstrom!

Credit: Nordstrom This Portable Massager We've honestly never seen a handheld massager as dynamic as this one! There are settings which can help with muscle recovery — but you can also use it to boost your energy and calm you down, and it's portable so you can take it anywhere. Get The Lyric Therapeutic Handheld Massager Device for $100 at Nordstrom!

Credit: Nordstrom This Clean Cookbook This book is filled with fully vegan recipes, which is a great way to expand the types of food you eat and create clean meals at home! Even non-vegans will appreciate these healthy meals and have fun trying out new ones throughout the week. Get the Phaidon Press 'Vegan At Home' Book for $40 at Nordstrom!

Credit: Nordstrom This Powerful Latte Powder Get a slew of superfood benefits when you wake up in the morning with this latte powder! It's coconut-based and includes several ingredients (primarily turmeric) that help boost your skin's radiance and immunity. Get the Golde Original Turmeric Superfood Latte Blend for $29 at Nordstrom!

Credit: Nordstrom These CBD Patches Each patch in this set uses CBD and other ingredients to help serve different purposes, including a restful night's sleep or an energy boost. We like the variety in this set and you can test each one out to see which one is your favorite! Get the Fleur Marché Variety, Plz. Set of 4 CBD Wellness Patches for $22 at Nordstrom!

Credit: Nordstrom This Beneficial Humidifier This kit includes an award-winning humidifier, plus an essential oil to use with it! Keeping this in your room has multiple perks, including assisting with cold and flu symptoms, which can definitely come in handy in the winter, as well as skin benefits. Get the Canopy Humidifier Starter Set for $150 at Nordstrom!

Credit: Saks Fifth Avenue This Unique Jump Rope What's incredible about this jump rope is that it syncs up to an app and will give you stats about your workout in real time! You can see how many calories you've burned and other stats to make you work out smarter. Get the Tangram Rookie Smart Jump Rope for $40 at Saks Fifth Avenue!

Credit: Saks Fifth Avenue This Unique Workout Kit Exercise every single muscle group with the different instruments included in this set! All of the items are incredibly compact and easy to store, which takes up far less space than a larger contraption. Your best shape is just around the corner! Get the P.volve 6-Piece Ultimate Kit for $190 at Saks Fifth Avenue!

Credit: Amazon This Useful Air Fryer You can make healthier meals with this air fryer, as it doesn't require using oil to achieve peak crispiness! It also makes cooking food beyond easy, which will let any shopper make healthier, at-home meals far more frequently. Get the DASH Tasti-Crisp™ Electric Air Fryer at Amazon!

Credit: Amazon These Workout Bands There are so many ways to utilize these resistance bands in workouts to make them more effective and get better results! They're non-slip, and each set comes in three resistance levels — you can work your way up to the highest one. Get the Renoj Resistance Bands Set at Amazon!

Credit: Amazon This Adorable Workout Set If you're shopping for someone who works out regularly, they'll always need a workout set like this one! The trendy monochromatic look is impressive, and shoppers say it's completely comfortable. Even if someone doesn't love working out, they're sure to enjoy lounging around in this look! Get the PINKSAVIOR Women’s Two Piece Yoga Set at Amazon!

Credit: Amazon This Facial Tool Set Each of these items is designed to help relieve facial tension, help reduce redness and signs of aging! It's also super relaxing and will be a nice addition to any shopper's daily self-care routine! Get the BAIMEI Jade Roller & Gua Sha at Amazon!

Credit: Amazon This Compact Blender This little blender makes single-serving smoothies, and comes with a few cup sizes you can easily take on the go! Some lids are flat, while others have a nozzle which you can drink out of if you're walking and sipping at the same time. Get the Magic Bullet Blender Set at Amazon!

Credit: Amazon This Incredible Juicer You can make delicious juices every morning with this gadget that's designed in a compact fashion! Many juicers are bulky and take up tons of space, but not this one. We also love the additional attachment included which lets you use the juicer to make sorbets. Fancy! Get the DASH Deluxe Compact Masticating Slow Juicer at Amazon!

