7 Back-to-School Essentials to Nab From Nike ASAP

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Back-to-school season already? The summer flew by! But we have to admit, heading back to school is always pretty exciting. The best part, of course, is that you get to buy new clothes and new supplies so you can start the year looking and feeling like the valedictorian of good vibes!

Nike has amazing back-to-school buys — from clothing, to backpacks, to uniforms and more for all ages. Even if you’re not in school anymore, these picks can totally get you feeling fall-ready. Check out our faves below!

This Sustainable Backpack

Picking up a new backpack is the ultimate way to start the year feeling totally fresh. We picked this one out because the design is cool but neutral enough that you could grab it for anyone of any gender. Plus, it has a laptop sleeve and accessory pockets — and it’s made of 65% recycled polyester fibers!

See it!

Get the Nike Heritage Backpack for just $35 at Nike!

These Blue Light Glasses

Whether you don’t wear glasses at all or wear contacts, we highly recommend adding a pair of blue light glasses to your cart — especially if you’re often taking notes or doing homework on the computer. They’ll come in handy during those amazing movie days in class too!

See it!

Get the Nike Essential Horizon Blue Light Glasses for just $99 at Nike!



These Mid-Top Sneakers

Whether you’re a skateboarder or not, these highly-rated skate shoes are going to be wildly cool with all of your favorite outfits. They’re soft, flexible and they come in eight colors. They’re unisex too!

See it!

Get the Nike SB Zoom Blazer Mid Skate Shoes for just $90 at Nike!

This Pullover Hoodie

Back to school means fall — and that means it’s hoodie time! This fleece sweatshirt has a relaxed fit and a drawstring hood, and nearly 900 reviewers have absolutely raved about it. Talk about a closet staple!

See it!

Get the Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Pullover Hoodie for just $55 at Nike!

This Water Bottle

You have to stay hydrated throughout the day — especially if there are any after-school sports or activities on your (or your kid’s) schedule. This bottle lets you see how much water you have left and keeps things easy with its built-in straw!

See it!

Get the Nike HyperCharge TR 12oz Straw Water Bottle for just $15 at Nike!

This Toddler Polo

Don’t forget about the little ones! If they’re headed off to pre-school or maybe even kindergarten, this sweat-wicking polo will have them looking great and feeling comfy, which we all know is big for toddlers!

See it!

Get the Nike Dri-FIT Toddler Polo for just $30 at Nike!

These Hair Ties

These stretchy hair ties will look just as good looped around a ponytail as they will around a wrist as a bracelet. Plain black elastics are easy to lose, but these will be essential parts of your outfits!

See it!

Get the Nike Ponytail Holders (6-Pack) for just $15 at Nike!

Looking for something else? Shop more back-to-school essentials at Nike here!

Not done shopping? Check out more of our favorites below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!