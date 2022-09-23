15 Halloween Fashion Finds You Can Wear in Regular Life Too

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We absolutely love Halloween. We’re completely on board with spooky season, making the spirit of the holiday last for as long as possible before we have to move on. We don’t just want it to be a one-day thing — and it’s so sad when we only get to wear our costume once.

That’s why this year we’re on the lookout for Halloween-related fashion and costume finds that can be repurposed for regular life too. These pieces will serve you both before and after October 31. Shop our 15 top picks from Amazon below!

1. Dressing up as the one and only Wednesday Addams? This Melynnco dress will have you looking like the icon herself. After Halloween, take out your braids and try it with a fun statement necklace peeking out from under the collar!

2. If you prefer to go the bright and fun route instead, these Romwe floral pants will be great for a ’60s-inspired costume. Styled differently, they actually fit in great with modern trends too!

3. Coffee or death, right? What about coffee and death? This fun Meladyan crew neck features a skeleton drinking out of a steaming-hot mug!

4. Show your claws on Halloween with a leopard costume, and later on you can remove the ears and wear this Shein top with jeans or a mini skirt!

5. Whether you’re going as a forest fairy or a hippie, this green leaf DDazzling flower crown will be great. We’d love to see it repurposed for a garden wedding too — or even hung up on your wall as decor!

6. We actually can’t get enough of these skeleton hand hair clips! So fun and great for a creepy Halloween look, but you can totally rock them with regular outfits as well!

7. Fishnet tights come in handy for a huge variety of costumes, whether you’re going Rocky Horror or retro rock star. Don’t let this Charmnight two-pack go to waste throughout the rest of the year though!

8. This sparkly spiderweb Leg Avenue face mask is a nice pick for a Halloween party, but it can also be your go-to accessory for traveling or when you’re not feeling well!

9. These Jisen fingerless gloves could work for a variety of costumes, from biker to dancer, but this style is actually becoming trendy right now for everyday life too!

10. How cute is the little ghost embroidered onto this Dalix baseball cap? We want to show him the world!

11. Stranger Things fans will instantly recognize this Hellfire Club tee! Go as fan-favorite Eddie Munson for Halloween and meet fellow fans throughout the rest of the year while wearing it too!

12. Once you have the hat and boots, all you really need to perfect a cowgirl costume is something like this Match flannel plaid shirt. It will look just as good with chunky sneakers and a beanie!

13. Keep things simple with this Mafalus brown sweater. It can be a normal slouchy sweater for everyday life, but for Halloween, it can be part of a deer, dog or bear costume!

14. A sheer, black mesh dress like this Floerns dress can work with witch costumes, creepy doll costumes and beyond. Try wearing it over brighter colors in real life!

15. A utility-style jumpsuit like this Allegra K jumpsuit can work for pilot costumes and beyond. It will be so cute in regular life with heeled booties too!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

