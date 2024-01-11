Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Happy Birthday, Kyle Richards! The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is off on a girls’ trip to celebrate, and she’s taking Us along with her via Amazon Livestream. Sporting a golden tan and a metallic cover-up, she shared some of her essentials for a beach vacation. At the top of her list? The Amazon Kindle!

“I am very much someone who was adamant about having actual books,” Richards said. “I just love actual paper books. But I travel with so many that I have a lot of different things I want to read about, whether it’s a novel, self-help, so I finally caved in and got this a while ago, my little mini Kindle. Look how small it is and how cute it is! And I have so many books on here that I’m reading and I’m loving this so much. It’s not heavy, it’s so great. You can lay in bed, no having to keep the light on, keeping people awake. Being outside by the beach, there’s no glare on it. I cannot say enough how much I love this.”

Ready to give up your heavy hardcover in favor of this dainty device? Then read on to shop this Kindle from Amazon!

Get the Kindle for just $100 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 10, 2024, but are subject to change.

The Amazon Kindle has revolutionized the world of reading. Instead of having to lug around all your literature, you have access to millions of stories at your fingertips. This version is the lightest and most compact model, weighing only 5 ounces. Featuring a high-resolution display for sharper images, this advanced e-reader holds two times as much storage!

Complete with an adjustable front light and dark mode for nighttime reading, this glare-free Kindle allows you to read anytime, anywhere! All it takes is a single charge to last you weeks at a time. And we love that this Kindle is made from recycled materials, along with 100% recyclable packaging.

The next time you’re packing for vacation, prepping for a commute on a train or planning a cozy day at a coffee shop, this Kindle will be your new companion.

