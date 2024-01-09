Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

I don’t know about anyone else, but I am so sick of seeing celebrities carrying around chic bags that cost a small fortune. Is it too much to ask that they start accessorizing with options we can afford? All of Hollywood should really start taking notes from Selena Gomez on how to accessorize without breaking the bank — because she’s a pro at it!

The multi-hyphenate star regularly dons budget-friendly purses, shoes and jewelry — even when she’s strutting down the red carpet. At Sunday’s Golden Globe Awards, Gomez (who was nominated for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy for Only Murders in the Building) paired her custom Armani Privé dress and Christian Louboutin sling-backs with the affordable JW Pei Gabbi Handbag — which is less than $150 and available on Amazon!

JW Pei’s Gabbi bag is one of the brand’s most iconic designs. After blowing up on TikTok, it became the “It bag” to have. Capitalizing on that success, they recently came out with the crystallized version which Gomez wore to the awards show. Although the ruby red hue the actress was carrying isn’t currently available on Amazon, there are plenty of other blinged-out colors in stock, including two black options (one with black crystals and one with clear), plus a bright lime green.

If you’re not a fan of all the sparkle, the bestseller also comes in a wide range of colors, sans-studs — 27 others, to be exact. (Without the studs, it’s a bit cheaper!) But this bag has so much more going for it than simply the color variety. Constructed of high-quality vegan leather, it looks and feels expensive and is extremely sturdy. The ruched strap adds a pop of personality, and the inside, while small, still manages to hold necessities like your wallet, phone, keys and lip gloss. You can breathe easy knowing that everything will stay secure thanks to the strong magnetic closure. Haute and handy!

To be honest, there’s not much to not love about the bag, even other celebrities agree! Beyond the Single Soon singer, Megan Fox adores the Gabbi purse so much, she owns it in multiple colors. Amazon shoppers also wax poetic about it. “I rarely use my luxury brand bags [anymore],” one reviewer admits. “This is so lightweight and holds everything I need. Love all the styles too. I own 3 of this style and 7 other JW Pei bags. Great quality and great prices!”

We’re very surprised to see the Gabbi handbag still in stock after Gomez wore it to the Golden Globes. So take a word of advice from Us: If you’re just as obsessed with the purse as we are, do yourself a favor and add to cart — because this baby will surely sell out by the end of the week (if not sooner).

See it: Get the JW Pei Gabbi Ruched Hobo Handbag for $129 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at date of publication but are subject to change.

