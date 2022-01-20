The ‘It’ Bag Megan Fox Owns in Multiple Colors — On Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The past couple of years have been amazing for Megan Fox. She’s newly engaged to Machine Gun Kelly, she has multiple new movies coming out this year, she put out a collection with boohoo and she’s been making statement after statement with her edgy style.

Following Fox’s consistent streak of fabulousness has been so much fun for Us too, especially when we spot her wearing pieces we can buy for ourselves. One piece we’ve seen her wearing multiple times — in multiple colors — is this celebrity-favorite JW PEI Gabbi bag!

Get the JW PEI Gabbi Bag for just $80 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 20, 2022, but are subject to change.

This is definitely the “it” bag right now. Not only has it been seen on Fox, but countless other celebrities too, including Hailey Bieber, Lucy Hale, Emily Ratajkowski and more. It’s the unofficial leader of the puffy cloud bag mega-trend with its scrunchy, pillowy design. Fox has been seen carrying both black and blue versions!

The Gabbi bag has a soft, vegan leather shell, as well as a suede-like lining made with recycled plastic. Earth-friendly and animal-friendly! It’s water-resistant too, which means you don’t have to worry so much about getting it wet in the rain or snow.

This is the perfect bag for matching up with your Y2K and ‘90s-inspired outfits, but it will work equally well with a more modern style. We love how it can be worn in totally casual settings but can be dressed up for nicer occasions too and fit and right in. Carry it in your hand, on the crook on your arm or even over your shoulder (as long as you’re not wearing a super puffy coat)!

This Gabbi bag is available in 12 colors at Amazon right now, which is yet another reason why it’s so amazing. We love options! Black, beige and brown are timeless bag colors, but there are so many fun, bright, colorful options too. Light purple! Bright yellow! Barbie pink! Peacock blue! The more we look at them, the more we want to collect them all. And hey, maybe we will grab a couple. For just $80 — with free shipping on Prime — this bag is very reasonably priced, especially considering it’s such a hit among A-listers!

