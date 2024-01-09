Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’re still seeing sparkles from America Ferrera’s 2024 Golden Globes look.

The Barbie actress presented at the 81st annual ceremony on Sunday, January 7, in Beverly Hills. She wore a custom Dolce & Gabbana silver gown with pearl embellishments, her hair chopped into a short bob. The entire look stunned, but it was her glimmering Harry Winston jewelry that’s still glinting in our mind’s eye.

Dangling from Ferrera’s ears were the Shinde Briolette Chandelier Earrings, which are currently unavailable (but undoubtedly pricey). The brand’s luxury pieces all have one-of-a-kind pricing and require an in-person appointment to buy. Want to skip all of that and get the look for less? You’re in the right place!

Get the Frwiskp Cubic Zirconia Chandelier/Tassel Earrings for just $50 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 9, 2024, but are subject to change.

These Amazon earrings closely resemble Ferrera’s, from the floral-like stud to the cascading gemstones dripping from the ear down to a tapered tip. Of course, this more affordable version swaps diamonds for cubic zirconia — but it’s the finest quality available!

These earrings are also made with hypoallergenic 925 sterling silver and are plated in 18K gold. Their price is low, but these aren’t the type of earrings to quickly fall apart or turn your skin green. You get the best bang for your buck with this pick!

Want to check out some other styles? Lower-priced options? See what else we found on our search below!

