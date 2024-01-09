Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Working on completing your outerwear collection? Even when you think it’s complete, a jacket may come along to ensure you that it’s not. Until that piece is in your closet, you can’t go on!

So what do you do if the jacket you fell head over heels for is — gulp — sold out? This is what happened to Us upon seeing Lucy Hale’s army green Quilted Liner Jacket from Madewell. It’s sadly no longer with us (a.k.a. it’s completely out of stock). But that’s okay. We have Amazon!

Get the Prettygarden Oversized Quilted Jacket for just $45 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 9, 2024, but are subject to change.

The Pretty Little Liars star’s exact coat was $138. Even with the current sale on the site, it would still be over $80. This Prettygarden jacket from Amazon, however, is under $50. Instant points! It comes in green (along with seven other shades) and has the same style of lightweight onion quilting. They’re both button-ups too!

Yes, this Amazon jacket also has side pockets — which are obviously an essential — and a round, collarless neckline like Hale’s. We personally love that it has a little extra length too for protection against the elements. It’s nice for wearing with longer tops as well!

This quilted jacket, which is down-free, has a slightly oversized fit and a lightweight construction, making it nice for layering over a cardigan or sweatshirt, for example. It’s so cute, it will become a key part of your outfit. Better keep the heat on low, as you’re not going to want to take it off once you get inside!

Want to see other similar jackets we found on our search — from Amazon and beyond? Check them out below!

Shop more green quilted jackets we love:

Not your style? Explore more coats, jackets and vests on Amazon here, and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

