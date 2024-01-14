Your account
15 Fabulous Finds That Look Luxe But Are Secretly Affordable

By
Luxe-looking clothing that's affordable

luxe-looking clothesIf 2024 is your self-dedicated year of stepping fully into your fashionista bag, you’re not alone! For many, this year will be a year of trying things, but sometimes, this process can get pretty pricey! Finding luxe-looking clothes that don’t cost an arm and a leg can be difficult, but it doesn’t have to be! Nevertheless, you have Us to show you where to find clothes that look like splurges but are secretly affordable!

From sleek leather to cozy sweaters, there are affordable, luxury-looking pieces that you’ll fall in love with! Further, we rounded up 15 of the best luxe-looking pieces that are secretly affordable – read on to see our picks!

Sweaters and Tops

1. Cozy Knits: This ’70s-inspired balloon sleeve sweater is chic and minimal — was $69,  now just $34!

2. Stitched Seamlessly: Throw on this square neck sweater for an effortless and sophisticated look — was $98, now just $49!

3. Vintage-Inspired: Show some skin while adding a little drama with this Johnny collar sweater — was $65, now just $39!

4. Greek Goddess: Channel your favorite Grecian goddess in this one-shoulder knit top — just $68!

5. Motor Babe Vibes: Throw this ruched faux leather crop shirt on with your favorite pair of jeans for an edgy feel — just $54!

Dresses

6. All Tied Up: Grab this long sleeve shirtdress for an option you can wear to work and during after hours events — was $99, now just $50!

7. Sleeveless Chic: Add a little sleeveless touch to your attire with this easy mock neck satin dress — just $54!

8. Nipped And Tucked: The corsetry trend is here to stay and you can try it with this corset mesh bodice midi dress – just $89!

9. Dinner Party Regalia: This ruched bodycon dress can handle day and night occasions easily — just $49!

10. New Take On An Old Classic: Black and white is a classic color palette and this cutout combo mini dress will have everything coming up roses– just $100!

Pants

11. Hot Mama: These faux leather pants work well with a t-shirt, bustier or a classic blouse — just $120!

12. High Waist Realness: Pop on these high waist trousers with your favorite pair of leather boots for a smart outfit— was $60, now just $45!

13. Business Casual Casual: These relaxed waist wide leg trousers will make you look refined and put together no matter what — was $59, now just $44!

14. Save It For Later: This pair of baggy cargo pants have multiple pockets to help you stash all your daily essentials — just $119!

15. The Renaissance Lives: If you’re still riding on the high of Beyoncé’s Renaissance tour, this pair of super high rise straight silver pants will make you happy — just $168!

More Stories

