As a regular gym-goer, I am constantly trying to find the shortest shorts to work out in (I am always on the border of overheating). But I also like to acquire garments with plenty of duality and can go from the gym to my couch effortlessly. If you’re looking for a new pair of running shorts, I’m here to help! I found my favorite pair of running shorts for just $13 at Amazon! So, hurry and snag them while you can!

The Colosseum Active Women’s Simone Running Shorts are versatile and so cute! They feature a 52% cotton and 48% polyester fabrication for a breathable and sturdy option. Also, these shorts have a drawstring waistband and a 3.5-inch inseam.

Get the Colosseum Active Women’s Simone Running Short for $13 (was $15) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of May 30, 2024, but may be subject to change.

To style these shorts, you could pair them with a simple T-shirt and sneakers for a sporty, relaxed look. Or, you could rock them with a comfy hoodie for a casual ensemble that radiates maximum comfy vibes. Further, this option comes in 30 colors — we love the black and black cherry variation — and have an XS to XXL size range.

In regards to these functional shorts, one Amazon reviewer said, “These are really cute and can easily double as both PJs and clothes you would actually wear outside. They’re definitely short shorts, but the hem is rounded just enough to cover you up still. I love that they’re a cotton blend with a substantial fabric weight.” Another reviewer gushed, “They use great material. I thought they might be too short, but they were a good length. So comfortable.”

Additionally, if you’re looking for a flexible pair of shorts that can help you handle it all, these Colosseum running shorts can help!

