Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Don’t get me wrong, I’ve long been a lover of classic white T-shirts. They’re timeless, versatile, usually affordable and have a clean and simple look. However, wearing the same ones over and over can get boring, which is why it’s been important for me to find tops that put a unique spin on the classic style, but have the same timeless appeal.

The top that’s giving my plain white tees a run for their money is the Arach&Cloz Lightweight Short-Sleeve Knit Top. I found it while perusing the Amazon fashion bestseller section, while searching new pieces to add to my summer wardrobe. Its unique and timeless style stood out to me, as I know it’ll blend in seamlessly with my minimalist style.

Get the Arach&Cloz Lightweight Short-Sleeve Knit Top (originally $29) on sale for just $23 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 17, 2024, but are subject to change.

Related: Meghan Markle’s $1,325 Rich-Mom Top Is All the Buzz — We Found a $17 Lookalike Meghan Markle has a lot of important responsibilities, but arguably the most important is inspiring Us with her fashion sense — if Megan wears it, we want it, too! Her outfits are always in tip-top shape, enhanced by the confidence she carries herself with. It’s almost like she’s royalty! During a visit to Nigeria, Meghan […]

What makes this top a cut above your average white T-shirt is its unique design that has a ribbed block pattern that brings subtle style and draws the eye in. It also has a slightly preppy feel thanks to its V-neck design and thick banded hems. It also features puff sleeves and a soft and breathable knit fabric made of durable viscose and Dacron fibers.

Another thing that convinced me to buy this top is its strong support from Amazon shoppers. It currently has over 900 five-star reviews, and we predict that number will only continue to grow considering that over 2,000 of these tops have been bought in the past month.

One reviewer, who had the same idea I did, said that they came across this top when they were “looking for some kind of top that wasn’t a t-shirt.”

“They are very versatile,” they said. “I can wear them with shorts or jeans or slacks or skirts and they just blend very nicely with whatever style I’m wearing. The tops are very well-made and don’t look cheap. . . I would give 10 stars if I could!”

Related: 19 of the Best Bras and Bralettes to Wear Under Sheer Tops We absolutely adore sheer tops. Now that spring has sprung, it’s an ideal opportunity to rock the unique fashion essential. While we can’t get enough of wearing cute see-through tops, we have to admit it’s not always finding a layering piece to serve as a visible layer. Spaghetti strap camis and tank tops are great […]

If I wasn’t already sold on the top, the deal was certainly sealed when I saw that it’s now on sale for 20% off, which means that I can get it for just $23 — an absolute steal! It also means that I won’t feel guilty buying it in several of the 26 colors it comes in.

Get the Arach&Cloz Lightweight Short-Sleeve Knit Top (originally $29) on sale for just $23 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 17, 2024, but are subject to change.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Not quite what you’re looking for? See more from Arach&Cloz here, and don’t forget to check out Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!