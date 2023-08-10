Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Sheer tops have become more prevalent in the fashion world as of late, but the one caveat is that they require another visible layer. We like layering long-sleeve mesh tops under T-shirts, for example, but when the weather is hot or we’re going out for the night, it’s an underneath layer we need.

Instead of wearing a camisole underneath your sheer tops, show off the sheerness by grabbing a cute bra or bralette instead. Something colorful or strappy could work, or maybe something with a longline fit for confidence-boosting coverage. Check out 17 of our picks below!

1. Our Absolute Favorite: This MotoRun bra combines a strappy, plunging design with a longline band for the perfect mix of features!

2. We Also Love: Lace is definitely on the table, as long as you go for something opaque. We love this Wacoal bralette!

3. We Can’t Forget: Few bra styles are more iconic than this Calvin Klein triangle bralette. You’ll love being able to show off the logo band!

4. Simple and Comfy: If you want a nice amount of coverage, add this Shapermint bra to your cart. It’s similar to a sports bra but way more comfortable!

5. Serious Shine: We love this halter-neck Krtwrnt bra for a party vibe. Its iridescent shine is gorgeous!

6. Bandeau Babe: Don’t want straps? You don’t need them! A bandeau-style bra like this Angool pick will look great!

7. Bustier Style: Love the bustier top trend but would love a sheer layer on top? Pair a mesh top with this longline b.tempt’d strapless bra!

8. Silky Satin: A silky bralette as pretty as this SilRiver pick deserves a moment in the spotlight!

9. Ruched and Relaxed: This cooling Hanes bra is comfy like a lounge bra, but the ruching makes it a great pick for pairing with a sheer top too!

10. Criss Cross: This cross-neck Cozyease bra will make it clear to everyone that an exposed bra was always a part of your stylish plan!

11. Leather Love: Prepare to turn every head in the room when you show up with this strappy, faux-leather SweatyRocks bra on!

12. Bright and Bold: Want something vivid and colorful to wear with perhaps a sheer black or white top? Check out this Smart & Sexy plunge bra, featuring mesh accents of its own!

13. So Strappy: The strappy cutout in the middle of this Oyoangle bra is unique, eye-catching and so cool!

14. One-Shoulder Wonder: Let’s hear it for a little asymmetry! This one-shoulder Nikibiki bralette is a beauty!

15. Fierce and Fabulous: Prints are always an option! This Undies.com bra is covered in leopard spots!

16. Even Better in Back: This ribbed Loovoo bra has nice coverage in front but a mostly open back for an unexpected accent!

17. Last but Not Least: Don’t want anything fancy or attention-grabbing ? A plain black T-shirt bra like this Maidenform bra will make a huge statement all on its own!

