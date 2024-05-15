Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Leave it to “it girl” Katie Holmes to wear the “it” top of summer 2024. We would truly expect nothing less from the actress who’s been a fashion icon for nearly two decades. She’s now proof that the popular “it girl” vest trend from summer 2023 is going nowhere this year either.

The Rare Objects actress was spotted out in her place of residence, New York, NY, in what we think is the blueprint for cool girl style. She wore a pair of baggy white trousers and a striped denim oversized jacket layered over the ultimate “it girl” top for the summer: a button-up vest. If you haven’t invested (no pun intended) in the vest trend yet, here’s your sign to go for it! We found a lookalike for Holmes’ style that’s just $29 on Amazon.

The Lilis Regular Fitted Button Down Vest perfectly emulates Holmes’ iconic effortless style, but at a lower price point. Like her style, this vest features contrast button closures in front, a sleeveless design and a slim fit. In contrast, it has pockets and a V-neckline, which is a plus if you prefer to show off a necklace or two. Bonus: It comes in several other colors beyond beige, such as other neutrals like white and black, as well as jewel tone colors like purple and green.

If you’re trying to recreate Holmes’ look to a T, accessorize with black tennis shoes, a matching black shoulder bag and oval tortoiseshell sunglasses, which are all also great wardrobe staples. Holmes’ accessory choices work perfectly for a girls’ day out, getting coffee, heading to the farmers’ market and getting lunch at your favorite spot. However, the vest can also be dressed up for other places like the office when paired with trousers, heels and some minimal jewelry.

No matter what you decide to wear the vest for, it comes in a polyester and spandex fabric blend, which makes it soft and slightly stretchy for comfort. It must be hand washed or dry cleaned, but considering the fact it’s a Holmes-approved style and that it comes in at $29 on Amazon, it’s more than worth it.

See it: Get the Lilis Regular Fitted Button Down Vest for just $29 at Amazon!

