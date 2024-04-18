Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

In case you missed it, Katie Holmes has been serving up major rich mom style this spring. From classic espadrille wedges to a luxe oversized tote (we found a chic look-a-like for $40 btw), the Dawson’s Creek star keeps us inspired to look our best whether we’re carrying bags of groceries or casually strolling through a major city.

Last month, the paps snapped shots of Holmes walking home from the supermarket with a huge bag of groceries. She channeled the ultimate rich mom style by wearing a double-breasted pea coat, jeans, Pony M-100 Low-Top sneakers, and the Mansur Gavriel Every Soft Tote she’s been spotted wearing for weeks. She accessorized her look with Khaite x Oliver Peoples 1969C Sunglasses. The vintage sunnies cost $525, which may be considered a pretty penny for some of Us. If you want to channel Holmes’ style without breaking the bank, we found a similar style for just $22 on Amazon!

Get the Mose Romano Retro Oval Sunglasses for just $22 (originally $27) at Amazon!

You’ll feel like a luxurious fashionista as soon as you put these Mose Romano Retro Oval Sunglasses on. These cat-eye sunnies are a vintage nod to popular styles worn in the ’50s. They have a bold val frame with triacetate lenses that block 100% UV rays. The HD polarized lenses deliver vivid, clear vision and reduce streaky glares. The sunnies come in a classic tortoise shell color with a glossy finish.

We don’t have to look too far for inspo on how to style these sunnies. Homles’ jeans and sneakers look is an effortlessly chic option. The fun doesn’t stop there. Shoppers can dress these sunnies up with more formal looks like trousers and heels. Now that the weather is warming up, you can style these retro shades with flattering dresses and cut-off shorts too.

There’s no denying how popular these vintage sunglasses are. Be sure to shop this style while it’s still available! In case you’re on the hunt for more retro styles, check out a few other options we found on Amazon:

