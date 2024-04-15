Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
While most of us have been focused on slaying our spring style, some celebrities are already looking ahead to summer — one of those stars being Meghan Markle. The Duchess of Sussex is serving up some serious style inspiration for summer sandals — and we were able to find a lookalike for her latest pair.
The Suits star was recently spotted while out walking with a friend in Palm Beach, wearing a refined, classic resort-style look. Markle was there with Prince Harry filming for one of their two new Netflix reality shows, while also vacationing at a luxurious Four Seasons hotel. In her look, the American Riviera Orchard owner proved that the quiet luxury trend isn’t going anywhere any time soon, pairing together an oversized button-up top, white flowy pants, Heidi Merrick Santa Barbara Sunglasses and a pair of Hermès Oran Sandals. And because we’re particularly obsessed with her sandals, we found a similar version that’s 99% less on Amazon!
Get the Bumizzu H-Band Slide Sandals (originally $32) on sale for just $23 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 15, 2024, but are subject to change.
The Bumizzu H-Band Slide Sandals are a luxury lookalike for Markle’s version. Much like hers, they have a classic polished style, consisting of a simple “H” band that holds the foot in place. Also similar to her version is the fact that these sandals are made of a leather-like material and feature a slightly raised heel. For comfort and stability while walking, the sandals also have a non-slip rubber sole with a soft insole.
Markle went for the style in a brown version, but they also come in two other neutral colors — black and white — and more textured versions of those colors. The great part about these sandals is that they’re so versatile. They can be paired with some linen pants and a relaxed button-up like Markle for a day on the beach, but they can also be dressed up with a flowy dress for cocktails for date night at sunset.
Kick off summer in style this year with this Markle-approved style of sandals that’s even on sale right now on Amazon for 28% off!
