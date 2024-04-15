Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

While most of us have been focused on slaying our spring style, some celebrities are already looking ahead to summer — one of those stars being Meghan Markle. The Duchess of Sussex is serving up some serious style inspiration for summer sandals — and we were able to find a lookalike for her latest pair.

The Suits star was recently spotted while out walking with a friend in Palm Beach, wearing a refined, classic resort-style look. Markle was there with Prince Harry filming for one of their two new Netflix reality shows, while also vacationing at a luxurious Four Seasons hotel. In her look, the American Riviera Orchard owner proved that the quiet luxury trend isn’t going anywhere any time soon, pairing together an oversized button-up top, white flowy pants, Heidi Merrick Santa Barbara Sunglasses and a pair of Hermès Oran Sandals. And because we’re particularly obsessed with her sandals, we found a similar version that’s 99% less on Amazon!

Get the Bumizzu H-Band Slide Sandals (originally $32) on sale for just $23 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 15, 2024, but are subject to change.

The Bumizzu H-Band Slide Sandals are a luxury lookalike for Markle’s version. Much like hers, they have a classic polished style, consisting of a simple “H” band that holds the foot in place. Also similar to her version is the fact that these sandals are made of a leather-like material and feature a slightly raised heel. For comfort and stability while walking, the sandals also have a non-slip rubber sole with a soft insole.

Markle went for the style in a brown version, but they also come in two other neutral colors — black and white — and more textured versions of those colors. The great part about these sandals is that they’re so versatile. They can be paired with some linen pants and a relaxed button-up like Markle for a day on the beach, but they can also be dressed up with a flowy dress for cocktails for date night at sunset.

Kick off summer in style this year with this Markle-approved style of sandals that’s even on sale right now on Amazon for 28% off!

See it: Get the Bumizzu H-Band Slide Sandals (Originally $32) on sale for just $23 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 15, 2024, but are subject to change.

Not quite what you’re looking for? See more from Bumizzu here, and don’t forget to check out Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

