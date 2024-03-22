Last Chance! Get 25% Off Meghan Markle’s Go-To Denim Brand

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

It’s no secret that we obsess over everything Meghan Markle wears. The Duchess of Sussex is also a royal icon in the world of quiet luxury, wearing chic, timeless outfits even on her more casual outings.

We’ve spotted Markle in different pairs of Frame jeans over the years, whether at Invictus Games events or podcast recordings. Frame garments are on the pricier side, so many shoppers will likely wait for a sale before nabbing a high-end pair of jeans from the site. Well, the time has come!

You can take 25% off sitewide during Frame’s Friends & Family Sale. Score! That said, this sale ends March 24, so time is running out. Let’s get to it then, shall we? Shop our jean picks below!

Le High Skinny

Markle owned the same pair of Frame skinny jeans in both black and white. Her exact pair is no longer available, but these skinnies will help you channel her style just as well. They come in black, white and multiple other shades!

Was $208 You Save 25% On Sale: $156 See it!

Le Jane Crop

Let’s add in a current bestseller, shall we? These jeans are not too skinny, not too wide — they’re just right for someone looking for a middle ground. They’re cropped to show off your shoes, and they come in three colorways!

Was $278 You Save 25% On Sale: $209 See it!

The Jetset Crop Mini Boot

This jean is specifically designed for travelers — though it’s a fantastic choice for anyone looking for more comfortable denim in general. No hardware, no pockets. The sizing is so easy too! As stated by the site: “If you typically wear size 22 to 24, select size 0. If you typically wear size 25 to 29, choose size 1. If you typically wear size 30 to 34, choose size 2.”

Was $198 You Save 25% On Sale: $149 See it!

Braided Waistband Wide Leg

Loving the wide leg trend? Wide-leg jeans may be everywhere these days, but this Frame pair will help your outfit stand out in a sea of denim. The ’70s-inspired braided waistband is unequivocally cool, and we love the crisp white colorway. Also available in blue!

Was $288 You Save 25% On Sale: $216 See it!

The Slouchy Straight

A pair of good boyfriend jeans should simply exude “cool.” Up your It Girl factor with this pair! These mid-rise, ankle-length jeans have just the right amount of room for a relaxed look and feel that manages to elevate your outfit by a mile.

Was $268 You Save 25% On Sale: $201 See it!

Le Easy Flare

Flare jeans successfully finding their way back into modern fashion makes Us endlessly happy. A must for fashionistas, this bestselling resort jean is soft, stretchy and specifically designed to work well with a pair of sandals. So good for spring!

Was $268 You Save 25% On Sale: $201 See it!

Le Garcon

We’ll leave you with another versatile fan-favorite that can never go out of style. These signature jeans have a relaxed taper and a cropped design. They’re basically the straight-leg jeans of our dreams — especially now that they’re on sale!

Was $228 You Save 25% On Sale: $171 See it!

Looking for something else? Explore the rest of the Frame Friends & Family Sale here before time runs out!

