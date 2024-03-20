Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Don’t let Gen Z fool you — skinny jeans aren’t going anywhere! This trusty silhouette is flattering on all body shapes and types and can be styled in so many ways. Everyone always asks what shoes you should wear with skinny jeans. For an on-trend look, you can’t go wrong with flats. Whether you have mules, ballet flats or summery sandals, pairing your flats with skinny jeans is a fail-safe way to feel put together.

In need of a skinny jean refresh? (I know I am, I prematurely got rid of all my skinny jeans after Gen Z said they were for “old people”!) I searched high and low for the most comfortable skinny jeans to wear with your flats. Get ready to strut out in style. You’ll surely look incredible in any of these 15 styles!

1. A Cult Classic: If you’re looking for a pair of skinny jeans that will last you a lifetime, you really can’t go wrong with Levi’s. These jeans in particular shape and sculpt your bottom half and also come in plus sizes!

2. Cropped Cutie: Truth be told, you can wear any skinny jeans with flats, but cropped pairs that hit just above the ankle will accentuate your legs and offer a fun springtime look. Go for the 27-inch inseam on Universal Standard’s High-Rise Skinny Jeans and you’ll be stylin’ all season long!

3. Go Bold, Baby: Denim doesn’t have to be plain blue. Just take a look at these paisley-printed Venus jeans. Dainty white flats will go perfectly with them!

4. Hey, Half-Off! White skinny jeans are a wardrobe staple. You’ll be able to wear this pair from Banana Republic with ballet flats and sandals alike. Plus, it’s hard to beat this deal — they’re currently half-off!

5. Made for Mary Janes: Looking for skinny jeans specifically to wear with your Mary Jane flats? Look no further than these I.N.C. Mid-Rise Skinny Jeans. I’m getting full outfit inspo and plan on completely replicating the look in the picture!

6. Fits Like a Glove: Everyone raves about how comfortable Abercrombie skinny jeans are, and now you can buy them at Zappos!

7. 10/10 Skinnies: While many skinny jeans get a rep for being uncomfortable, the Do It All Skinny Jean from Commando pretty much feels like leggings. The dark wash looks extra chic when worn with leather flats — you’ll serve a total Parisian vibe.

8. Cropped = Where It’s At: Wearing any nude flats with cropped denim — like these Good American Good Legs Cropped Skinny Jeans — will make you look infinitely taller!

9. Affordable and Flattering: Don’t want to spend over $100 on a quality pair of jeans? No problem. These Push-Up Skinnies from Mango lift and shape your backside, and happen to be under $50!

10. Super Comfy: Hundreds of Nordstrom shoppers call these Wit & Wisdom Skinny Jeans they’re an all-time favorite because of the hidden tummy shaping technology — and the fact that they look incredible with flats!

11. Pajamas or Jeans? That’s the question you’ll ask yourself when you slip into the cult-favorite Spanx Ankle Skinny Jeans. They often sell out so be sure to nab a pair while you can!

12. Cool Girl Jeans: A little distressed denim looks great with flats — whether you’re wearing mules or mesh ballet flats — because it gives the entire look a street-style edge.

13. Flower Power: If you have flats with little rosettes on them, just imagine how gorgeous they will look when worn with these Driftwood Embroidered Skinny Jeans! All you’d need to complete the ‘fit is a flowy chiffon top.

14. Slip-On Skinnies: Without a zip fly or button closure, these Amazon Essentials Skinny Jeans won’t uncomfortably pull or tug so you can wear these all day without issue!

15. I’ll Take One in Every Color: At such an affordable price (under $40!), you’ll be tempted to buy a pair of these Nine West Skinny Jeans in each wash. Trust me, you can never have too many jeans!