Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
In case you missed it, striped button-up shirts are having a moment, especially when it comes to luxe-looking fashion. And no — we aren’t talking about the tight button-ups you wear to the office and then stuff in the back of your closet. People are wearing loose and lightweight striped button-ups to brunch, to explore the streets of Rome, to the grocery store and even to the beach. We’re loving it! Button-ups are now considered day-to-day attire.
One of the best ways to rock a quiet luxury vibe is to wear a striped button-up with a skirt — it can be a long skirt, midi skirt, short skirt…any skirt! You’ll be the perfect combination of classy, elegant and mysterious. And if you really want to go the luxe-looking extra mile, try wearing the duo with chunky white sneakers. So chic!
1. Beach to bar: It doesn’t get much more classic — and classy — than this dressy casual blouse. It’s just fitted enough to flatter — $27!
2. Your boyfriend’s: The loose fit of this Astylish blouse makes it ideal for all-day wear. Grab it in a spring green — starting at $21!
3. Boho chic: Western and bright, you’ll love the character this top adds to your current wardrobe. Reviewers are obsessed — $30!
4. Tie bottom: Tie the bottom of this top and you’ll feel young again (if you aren’t already). With a maxi skirt, you’ll be the trendiest gal in town — starting at $20!
5. Soft cotton: Pink, green, purple, red and blue are just a few of the color options. You can wear this top all year round — $25!
6. Total trendsetter: We can’t get over the lantern sleeves and loose fit of this lightweight casual top — $28!
7. Pretty pockets: A horizontal stripe pocket adds contrast to the vertical stripe pattern going down this Hotouch button-up shirt — $30!
8. Crowd favorite: Thousands of reviewers love this shirt and we see why! It strikes the balance between elegant and casual — starting at $24!
9. Super professional: You don’t have to wear this top to the office, but if you wanted to, you could! Dress it up or down with a change of shoes — $20!
10. Hang loose: Do a half-tuck in the front for a classy and fun look! Sleeves hit around the elbows, making this the perfect transitional weather top — $18!
11. Golfer gal: Even if you don’t golf, you’ll look like you do when you wear this short-sleeve button-up with a white skirt — $26!
12. Linen look: It’s 30% linen and 70% cotton, so yes — this is a very comfortable shirt! Grab it in a bright or neutral hue — $27!
13. Rosé pink: Take a button-up and add four pinches of fashion. You won’t ever want to take this shirt off, so get ready to sleep in it — $29!