Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

In case you missed it, striped button-up shirts are having a moment, especially when it comes to luxe-looking fashion. And no — we aren’t talking about the tight button-ups you wear to the office and then stuff in the back of your closet. People are wearing loose and lightweight striped button-ups to brunch, to explore the streets of Rome, to the grocery store and even to the beach. We’re loving it! Button-ups are now considered day-to-day attire.

One of the best ways to rock a quiet luxury vibe is to wear a striped button-up with a skirt — it can be a long skirt, midi skirt, short skirt…any skirt! You’ll be the perfect combination of classy, elegant and mysterious. And if you really want to go the luxe-looking extra mile, try wearing the duo with chunky white sneakers. So chic!

1. Beach to bar: It doesn’t get much more classic — and classy — than this dressy casual blouse. It’s just fitted enough to flatter — $27!

2. Your boyfriend’s: The loose fit of this Astylish blouse makes it ideal for all-day wear. Grab it in a spring green — starting at $21!

3. Boho chic: Western and bright, you’ll love the character this top adds to your current wardrobe. Reviewers are obsessed — $30!

4. Tie bottom: Tie the bottom of this top and you’ll feel young again (if you aren’t already). With a maxi skirt, you’ll be the trendiest gal in town — starting at $20!

5. Soft cotton: Pink, green, purple, red and blue are just a few of the color options. You can wear this top all year round — $25!

6. Total trendsetter: We can’t get over the lantern sleeves and loose fit of this lightweight casual top — $28!

Related: 42 Best Mother's Day Gifts She'll Actually Want While you can always depend on the classic bouquet of flowers or gourmet dinner out on the town for a Mother’s Day gift, they lack originality. The best way to show love for the mother in your life is to find something a bit more thoughtful. What does she actually want and need? Shop below […]

7. Pretty pockets: A horizontal stripe pocket adds contrast to the vertical stripe pattern going down this Hotouch button-up shirt — $30!

8. Crowd favorite: Thousands of reviewers love this shirt and we see why! It strikes the balance between elegant and casual — starting at $24!

9. Super professional: You don’t have to wear this top to the office, but if you wanted to, you could! Dress it up or down with a change of shoes — $20!

10. Hang loose: Do a half-tuck in the front for a classy and fun look! Sleeves hit around the elbows, making this the perfect transitional weather top — $18!

11. Golfer gal: Even if you don’t golf, you’ll look like you do when you wear this short-sleeve button-up with a white skirt — $26!

12. Linen look: It’s 30% linen and 70% cotton, so yes — this is a very comfortable shirt! Grab it in a bright or neutral hue — $27!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

13. Rosé pink: Take a button-up and add four pinches of fashion. You won’t ever want to take this shirt off, so get ready to sleep in it — $29!