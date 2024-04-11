Get Katie Holmes’ Powder Blue Flats for Less – Just $80!

When it comes to comfy shoes, celebs know what they’re doing. They’re on their feet all the time, and usually in shoes that just aren’t very comfortable to walk in. Katie Holmes is a shining example. She’s good when she dresses up in heels and wedges, but she also apparently loves her comfy kicks, too, as evidenced by the many times she’s been spotted in plush sneakers and other slip-ons.

Katie was spotted out in a pair of gorgeous powder blue flats during a recent outing, and they were a beautiful, comfortable-looking pair of casual shoes that made us immediately want to track down an affordable lookalike of our own. We’re happy to say we found them, too – at Zappos, nonetheless! If you want to steal Katie’s style, this is one great way to do it.

Get the Naturalizer Maxwell Flats for just $80 at Zappos!

These light blue Naturalizer Maxwell Flats are just $80, and they look just like Katie’s flats. They come in a wide variety of natural colors, but this shade of blue is definitely the best-looking of the bunch, especially with its tan accents. They’re made of suede on the exterior and come with a round toe design, with plenty of padding and cushioning on the inside for long wear sessions. These flats will make sure your feet are well taken care of.

These are a great alternative to traditional heels or other upscale shoes, and they look just like the ones we saw Katie sporting, only without the strap across the top of your foot. If you love flats but want to emulate a celebrity with great style, snagging this affordable pair from Zappos is a great way to do it. It’s definitely looking like powder blue is your color, too.

