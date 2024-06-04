Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Neutral shades like beige, black and white have become staples as many fashionistas adopted the quiet luxury and rich mom fashion style. Now that summer is in full swing, many of Us are looking for ways to incorporate color into our wardrobe. Floral print blouses are a trendy way to add vibrant pop to more toned-down looks.

Dokotoo’s Puff-Sleeve Blouse is on sale for 66% on Amazon, bumping the original price of $50 down to just $17! We love to see it. The eye-catching shirt has a stunning floral print design and flattering puff sleeves, perfect for fashionistas who prefer to keep the top of their arms covered. The relaxed-fit shirt is made from soft, lightweight fabric that won’t make you sweat. It has a keyhole accent in the back and comes down a little past the waist, making it perfect for tucking into trousers or shorts.

It comes in 15 shades, including the dreamy sky blue shade we love. Shoppers can snag it in vibrant options like light green, yellow and a pink shade called rose. It also comes in neutral styles like khaki, brown and black in women’s sizes S-XXL.

This shirt is so comfortable you don’t have to worry about the fabric irritating your skin. The relaxed fit blouse is flattering and modest, you can pair it with capris or Palazzo pants in the office. You can team it with denim cut-off shorts for a casual look. Plus, you can pair it with fitted maxi skirts for a flowy feminine look.

Updating your warm-weather collection doesn’t have to come with an expensive price tag. This floral print, puff-sleeve blouse is a summery dream that’s on sale for 66% off! Snag it while it costs just $17.

See it: Get the Dokotoo Puff-Sleeve Blouse for just $17 (originally $50) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 4, 2024, but are subject to change.

