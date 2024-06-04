Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

And just like that, summer is officially here! If you’re anything like Carrie Bradshaw, played by Sarah Jessica Parker in the hit HBO series Sex and the City, then you’re looking for new comfy (and stylish) summer clothes to balance out the pain that will inevitably come from walking the city in your heels. Fans of the show will know that during the summer, Bradshaw opted for comfy Bermuda shorts not just on one occasion, but several throughout the first six seasons.

We think if young Bradshaw were a character of today, she’d definitely be adding the Generic Knee-Length Bermuda Shorts to her Amazon cart. They match her effortless aesthetic and are as affordable as a thrift find, coming in at $11 on Amazon.

A big trend for summer 2024, Bermuda shorts are back and this Bradshaw-inspired style is a great first pick to add to your closet. They’re ultra-comfy, made of a soft and stretchy cotton, polyester and elastane fabric blend and have a relaxed, straight-leg fit. With no shortage of style options for any fashionista, they come in 39 color and pattern options and a wide range of sizes: S-8X.

When it comes to styling the shorts, you could emulate Bradshaw’s high-low style by dressing them up with a pair of heels, a flowy summer tank and a headscarf. Or you could go entirely Sporty Spice by pairing them with a pair of statement tennis shoes, a graphic tee and a baseball cap. Then when you’re done for the day and are ready to come home, lounge on the conch and maybe watch another episode of SATC, you can pair them with a basic T-shirt or sweatshirt to be cozy.

The Bradshaw quote that popped into my mind when I saw these $11 Bermuda shorts was, “With an armful of discount clothing, I realized I couldn’t discount my feelings.” Don’t discount your love for these Bradshaw-inspired Bermuda shorts and add them to your cart ASAP.

