As a shopping writer with a knack for beauty, I love testing out new makeup products. Along with staying up-to-date on the latest products, it also gives me a chance to create a foolproof routine that stays in place despite my ultra-oily skin or sensitive eyes.
I’m notorious for applying concealer, setting it with powder, and having to repeat the process over and over because my watery eyes began to run. I can’t how many times I’ve had to wash my makeup off completely because I’d ended up with raccoon eyes from under-eye creasing and smudging. It wasn’t until I went to a beauty event launch earlier this year that I realized pollen and other allergens weren’t the sole cause of my runny eyes. I discovered that product formula and fragrance can also contribute to eye irritation, too.
Get the Almay Clear Complexion Acne & Blemish Spot Treatment Concealer for $7 (originally $11) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 2, 2024, but are subject to change.
Thankfully, I came across Almay’s Clear Complexion Acne & Blemish Spot Treatment Concealer. The hypoallergenic concealer delivers full coverage and fades away under eye circles and dark spots. The lightweight cream is enriched with skincare benefits like 2% salicylic acid, prebiotics, and aloe vera to clear, calm, and restore skin.
While I love a full-coverage concealer that delivers skin-boosting results, I really love that Almay’s Clear Complexion Concealer is suitable for sensitive skin, and in my case, eyes. The dermatologist-tested concealer is made free of parabens, mineral oil, and formaldehyde. Plus, it’s clean, cruelty-free, and fragrance-free, which my eyes love.
Many Amazon shoppers left detailed reviews, explaining how well the concealer worked. “I break out very easily, so the fact that I can use this and it doesn’t make things worse is absolutely incredible,” one five-star reviewer shared. “The tone is perfect.” Another shopper agreed. “I’m so glad that I tried this brand. This actually works. It’s creamy, but not greasy. This was so easy to blend into my skin and it helped dry up a blemish while wearing makeup.”
Whether you’re like me and have sensitive eyes or seasonal allergies or you’re looking for a new concealer, this makeup slash skincare hybrid is a helpful place to start. Shop it while it’s still on sale $7.
