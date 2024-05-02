Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

For months, we’ve been keeping an eye out as animal print took over the fashion scene. We’ve tuned in as notable names like Emily Ratajkowski and Hailey Bieber walked on the wild side with glamorous pops of leopard print. The trend is even popular with influencers on TikTok, Instagram, and Pinterest. The vintage style is back with a vengeance, so many of our favorite retailers are stocked with unique animal print designs including flowy midi skirts and viral leopard print jeans.

Summer House star Paige DeSorbo is the latest star to rock the trendy style. In late April, she appeared in an Amazon Livestream, where she gave a run down on versatile outfit options. As soon as we tuned in, we couldn’t help but notice the chic ensemble DeSorbo wore. The Bravolebrity was dressed to impress in an outfit comprised of so many trendy pieces. She styled a cropped blue button-down blouse with high-waist leopard print jeans and bold red flats.

The Giggly Squad podcaster raved about how versatile her jeans were and revealed that she considers them a neutral shade she can mix and match with various colors. Best of all? DeSorbo revealed that she snagged the pants on Amazon! If you want to rock a similar style, you’re in luck. The exact pants she wore are on sale for now!

Get the Aelfric Eden Leopard Print Jeans for just $54 (originally $60) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 2, 2024, but are subject to change.

You don’t have to go too far to join in on the trend. Aelfric Eden’s High-Waist Leopard Print Jeans are made of 100% cotton, and have an oversized silhouette. The jeans have a tight fit across the waist, so the brand recommends sizing up if you want a looser fit.

The chic leopard print design is the undisputed star of the show. The pants are a dark yellow shade with black spots throughout them. These stunning jeans come in four other leopard print shades, including apricot, pink, blue, and dark brown in women’s sizes 25 to 36.

If you’re wondering about how to style the bold jeans, no worries. DeSorbo recommended styling it with a white collared blouse. You can amp things up by mixing and matching them with various textures and silhouettes. From cropped baby tees to oversized sweatshirts, these jeans are a great option that you can wear with everything from jeans to heels.

As expected, Amazon shoppers are impressed with these jeans. “These are so much better than what I expected. 10/10 recommend. [The jeans are] very good quality. [The] high waist is ultra flattering and helps to elongate the body (esp for us short/petite girls!),” one five-star reviewer raved. “Make it work however you need to [be]cause leopard print denim is a spring 2024 micro trend,” they advised. “These jeans are too good to skip.”

Are you ready to jump on one of this year’s biggest fashion trends? If so, snag these Paige DeSorbo-approved leopard print jeans while they’re on sale right now.

See it: Get the Aelfric Leopard Print Jeans for just $54 (originally $60) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 2, 2024, but are subject to change.

Searching for a bit of a different style? We also picked out four other leopard print fashion essentials available on Amazon — linked below. Happy shopping!