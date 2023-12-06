Red is the color for fall and winter 2023 — according to fan-favorite stars including Kendall Jenner, Emily Ratajkowski, Angela Bassett and more.

Jenner was a vision at the 3rd annual Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles on December 3, gracing the event’s red carpet in a figure-flattering Fendi gown. The crimson design featured a turtleneck and a corset bodice — adorned with a ribbon at the waist — that fell into a billowing skirt. The lively hue perfectly complemented Jenner’s rosy glam and brunette locks. Bassett also attended the event, wowing Us in a cherry-colored Schiaparelli gown that was completed with a caped hood.

Ratajkowski, meanwhile, proved that ruby shades aren’t only reserved for red carpets when she was spotted out and about in New York City in a cozy sweater dress in the vibrant hue paired with black leather boots and dark sunglasses.

Celebrities aren’t the only ones making a case for scarlet this season — the most renowned fashion houses are too. Labels like Valentino, Hermès and Balmain unveiled vibrant red creations at their fall/winter 2023 runway presentations earlier this year.

Keep scrolling to see the stars in red: