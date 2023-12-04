The stars shined bright at the 2023 Academy Museum Gala on Sunday, December 3.

The organization’s third annual fundraiser, which raises money to help support museum exhibitions, education initiatives and public programming, honored Meryl Streep, Michael B. Jordan (whose family attended on his behalf) and more at the A-list soirée in Los Angeles.

In addition to highlighting the arts on the screen, the big event could have doubled as a fashion show thanks to the stellar styles fan-favorite celebrities showcased on the red carpet.

Natalie Portman was a vision in Christian Dior, Kendall Jenner was a lady in red by Fendi, Lupita Nyong’o looked ethereal in Chanel and Demi Moore blossomed in Tamara Ralph.

The men were dapper too with Leonardo DiCaprio, Lenny Kravitz, Charles Melton, Sterling K. Brown and more in suits and tuxedos tailored to perfection.

Keep scrolling to see the best fashion from the 2023 Academy Museum Gala: