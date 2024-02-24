Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Even after years on the outs, animal print always seems to find its way back into fashion. This time, it’s thanks to the rise of the mob wife aesthetic, which highlights bold and glamorous maximalist style – including pops of cheetah and leopard print. From Hailey Bieber’s 70s-chic faux-fur cheetah coat to Emily Ratajkowski’s plunging leopard print dress, we’ve seen both stars and TikTokers-alike embrace the trend — and you can too!

Though the print is bold, it’s also incredibly versatile. Yes, it generally consists of cheetah or leopard print spots in colors like brown, black and white — but it also provides plenty of room for interpretation. You can do the trend subtly with a lightly spotted tank top or go for bold in a statement leopard faux-fur coat. No matter your take on the trend, we’ve found something fabulous for you below in our roundup of 17 animal print fashion finds to shop now!

1. Fluffy Faux Fur: This coat gives you a luxurious faux-fur leopard moment without the hefty price tag — was $90, now $64!

2. Pajama Party: Cheetah print is flawless for bedtime thanks to this soft, silky pajama set — was $56, now $39!

3. Leopard Low Tops: Do animal print casually with these comfortable low-top canvas sneakers from Amazon — just $22!

4. Distressed Denim: Perfect for fall and spring layering, this denim jacket has an edgy frayed hem, cute cheetah print fabric and pockets on both sides — just $33!

5. Statement Skirt: Add a chic statement piece to your wardrobe with this leopard maxi skirt that has an easy pull-on design — just $75!

6. Get Wild: With a chic cheetah print design, front button and closure and spread collar, this blouse will be the centerpiece of your outfit — just $65!

7. Shimmering Swimsuit: Need a sexy style for swimsuit season? You’ll want to take a look at this Good American one-piece that has an underwire bra, high-cut legs and shimmery leopard print fabric — just $129!

8. Show Your Spots: Leopard print tights (like these beauties) are an easy way to add some edge to a basic skirt moment — just $38!

9. Mesh Maxi: With soft ruching on the hips, a leopard print fabric and sexy strappy design, this dress makes the dreamiest choice for a cocktail hour or date night — just $79!

10. Subtly Sexy: With spaghetti straps and cheetah print fabric, this bodysuit is the ultimate way to make your outfit just a touch more sexy — just $19!

11. Beautiful Belt: This cheetah print belt can be worn casually with a pair of jeans or dressed up with a pair of trousers for the office — was $16, now $15!

12. Bold Booty: Take a walk on the wild side with these chic leopard print booties that have a pointed toe, sock-like design and spool-style heel — was $39, now $35!

13. Suede Skirt: This miniskirt has an A-line design and suede leopard fabric that’s fantastic for a girls’ night out — just $26!

14. Flirty & Fun: Stand out in a crowd with this leopard print dress from Anthropologie that features a sweetheart neckline, flounced peplum and ruffled bottom tier — splurge for $278!

15. Fan-Favorite: An Amazon bestseller, this crewneck sweater can be dressed up with a pair of pants for the office or down with denim for a Saturday afternoon — was $25, now $24!

16. Party Pants: Though these pants boast a bold print, they also have a comfortable fabric and design — just $28!

17. Wild Wrap Dress: Made for summer nights out, this wrap dress features a cute ruffled hem, a belted design and flowy bishop sleeves — just $38!

