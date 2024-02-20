Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Kourtney Kardashian has gone through many different style eras over the years, but our favorite has to be the current — a.k.a. the Kravis era. Kardashian has found a way to make the rockstar wife aesthetic look incredibly modern and chic, which was proven again in her latest Instagram post to celebrate Valentine’s Day. And while we loved her fiery red maxi dress, her sophisticated tie-detail kitten heels stood out to Us the most.

These heels are an easy way to incorporate Kardashian’s goth-chic style into our wardrobe, so we desperately needed to find a pair of our own. However, the Poosh founder’s pair was on the pricier side (though they don’t totally break the bank — take a peek at Revolve here to snag the exact match!). We set out to snag a lookalike, and these Atbell Bow Tie Kitten Heel Mules offer a similar vibe for less.

Get the Atbell Bow Tie Kitten Heel Mules for $57 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 20, 2024, but are subject to change.

Though the bow detail and leather fabric are similar to Kardashian’s, these heels incorporate trendy silver stud details on the front of the shoe as well. They also have a kitten heel height, which is always comfier than a sky-high stiletto. You can find the heels in black leather, which are most similar to Kardashian’s footwear, or embrace more unique options like black velvet, chocolate, tan and pink.

You can dress them up Calabasas-style by pairing them with a red dress for a date night or sleek leather pants for a girls’ night out. With the right bottoms, wear ’em to the office — they are truly a versatile pick. Channel Kardashian’s timeless, edgy-chic style with these leather tie-detail heels for just $57 on Amazon!

See it: Atbell Bow Tie Kitten Heel Mules for $57 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 20, 2024, but are subject to change.

