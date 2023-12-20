Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Whew! If you’re not careful, you can end up exhausted from the thrill of the holiday season. Ripping and running to different stores to secure everything from decorations to gifts and garnishes for cute festive cocktails can be tiring. Oh, and that’s not to mention the endless list of Christmas occasions. Ugly sweater parties, in-office holiday events and rambunctious family dinners are some of the fun activities many of Us have planned over the coming weeks.

In fact, it seems like every time we turn around, there’s another thing to slot into our jam-packed social calendar. And of course, staying on top of your health and nutrition is a must during the holiday season. Taking vitamins and supplements can help fight off cold and flu season-related germs and help you maintain energy in the process. If you’re not too well-versed in the wonderful world of wellness, fear not — Kourtney Kardashian‘s buzzy Lemme line has an energy-boosting supplement that we (and hundreds of shoppers) just can’t get enough of.

Get the Lemme Matcha Superfood Energy Gummies for just $27 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 20, 2023, but are subject to change.

Wake up! This gummy is composed of helpful ingredients to help you power through the busiest time of the year. Enriched with matcha that’s formulated from finely ground green tea leaves, vitamin B12 and CoQ10, these gummies may be able to help you recharge without the jitters that other supplements tend to deliver.

Since the entrepreneur and mom of four is known for her clean eating habits, the A-list reality star ensured that her supplements are just as green. These gummies are vegan, gluten-free, non-GMO and are made free from high fructose corn syrup, artificial sweeteners and synthetic colors. We’re all about minimizing pesky preservatives when possible, so we’re beyond appreciative of Kardashian’s safety measures. One shopper notes she takes two gummies per day, stating they “taste great” and quickly made a difference. Meanwhile, others claim they “make it through the day” thanks to Lemme’s recent launch — and another even found a pleasant, unexpected benefit: youthful and soft hair. Sold!

Ensure that your internal battery stays at 100% during the holiday season with Kourtney Kardashian’s Lemme Matcha Superfood Energy Gummies now. As an added bonus, they make a great gift — and will deliver in time for Christmas!

