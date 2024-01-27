18 Mob Wife Inspired Fashion Finds to Shop Now

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Over the decades, mobster films like The Godfather, Goodfellas, Scarface and American Gangster are known for their leading male casts and their delectably tailored suiting. While on the small screen, TV shows like Peaky Blinders and Boardwalk Empire have become favorites of many due to some of the same reasons. But one show in particular, The Sopranos, is gaining traction due to its newly reinvigorated cult-like following that finds intrigue and fascination with the women of the mobster zeitgeist. Characters like Carmela Soprano can get forgotten in the mayhem of fandom, but her fashion choices are speaking to a new generation! On TikTok, influencers have crowned a new fashion trend titled “Mob Wife Aesthetic,” which is a versatile but distinct style.

This aesthetic focuses on sleek separates in the forms of leathers, corsets and one-shoulder tops, and it also leans on the usage of pieces like furry coats, chic sunglasses and bold earrings. We rounded up 18 of the best mob wife-inspired pieces that will have you living out your best mobster life in no time — read on to see our picks!

Clothing

1. All Laced Up: Try this camisole with bow detailing for a dainty option — just $59!

2. On The Prowl: Throw on this leopard-print maxi dress and take a walk on the wild side — just $278!

3. Reptilian Queen: This tank bodysuit works well with jeans or a skirt — just $95!

4. Voluminous Fur: Grab this furry jacket for a bold, statement-making piece — just $440!

5. Sleek Structure: This pair of faux leather straight leg pants are perfect for any occasion — just $79!

6. Keep It All In: For a streamlined look, opt for this high collar bodysuit — just $295!

7. Golden Diva: Doesn’t metallic foil miniskirt just scream rich? Get your hands on it and elevate your ensembles — just $325!

8. Everyday Essential: This crewneck cardigan sweater is a minimal style that offers plenty of versatility — just $21!

9. Supple Satin: For a flouncy option, go with this satin wrap minidress — just $465!

10. Office Realness: These flex motion trouser pants can go from the office to a night on the town effortlessly — was $43, now just $34!

Shoes and Accessories

11. Grabby Carryall: MCM and denim are always a good choice and this denim jacquard hobo bag is the perfect combination of the two — was $890, now just $623!

12. Early Aughts-Inspired: Step it up with these lace-up stiletto booties — was $310, now just $150!

13. Shine Bright, Shine Far: These stiletto sandals have the cutest rhinestone bow on the front for a fun touch — just $178!

14. Not Your Mother’s Aesthetic: These earrings have the essence of your mom without the nagging, and they’re super chic — just $115!

15. Sleek Suede: This faux suede mini dress is perfect for any season — just $88!

16. Miniature Vibes: Pop on this mini leather shoulder bag for a clean, sleek handbag option — just $295!

17. Hot Mama: We love these leather studded booties because they feel so ’80s-inspired but modern — just $218!

18. Asymmetric Chic: This one-shoulder top looks great with jeans or trousers — whichever you prefer — was $65, now just $39!

