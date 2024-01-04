Your account
Gucci! Prada! Versace! 13 Designer Sunglasses on Sale at Amazon for Up to 65% Off

designer sunglasses sale
If you ask Us, the one designer indulgence worth investing in is sunglasses. Made with premium materials, luxury shades are usually more durable and comfortable than cheaper models. They also provide better protection from the sun’s harsh UV rays and better vision, thanks to enhanced lenses.

But if you don’t feel like splurging on a new pair of sunnies, then you’ll be happy to know that there are tons of designer shades on sale now at Amazon! We selected our 13 favorite styles, from Tory Burch to Burberry.

Gucci Women's Lightness Square Sunglasses, Black/Grey, One Size
Gucci
You save: 54%

Gucci Women's Lightness Square Sunglasses

$160$350
Michael Kors Adrianna II MK2024 Women's Sunglasses, Gold (Dk Tortoise/Gold/Brown Gradient), 57
Michael Kors
You save: 31%

Michael Kors Tortoiseshell Sunglasses

$43$62
BURBERRY Clare BE 4308 3853T3 Black Plastic Square Sunglasses Black Polarized Lens
BURBERRY
You save: 65%

Burberry Square Sunglasses

$93$269
Versace Man Sunglasses Black Frame, Dark Grey Lenses, 53MM
Versace
You save: 62%

Versace Tribute Oval Sunglasses

$132$345
Prada Catwalk PR 01VS 1AB5S0 Black Plastic Cat-Eye Sunglasses Grey Lens
Prada
You save: 59%

Prada Cat-Eye Sunglasses

$120$290
BURBERRY BE 4216 30018G Black Plastic Cat-eye Sunglasses Grey Gradient Lens
BURBERRY
You save: 53%

Burberry Cat-Eye Sunglasses

$110$235
Michael Kors MK2137U - 30058G Sunglasses 57mm
Michael Kors
You save: 22%

Michael Kors Oversized Sunglasses

$49$63
Versace Woman Sunglasses Havana Frame, Brown Gradient Dark Brown Lenses, 54MM
Versace
You save: 59%

Versace Brown Gradient Sunglasses

$130$317
Gucci Women's Acetate Square Sunglasses, Black/Grey, One Size
Gucci
You save: 54%

Gucci Square Sunglasses

$209$450
Versace VE 4405 533213 Brown Plastic Rectangle Sunglasses Brown Gradient Lens
Versace
You save: 53%

Versace Rectangular Sunglasses

$123$264
Tory Burch TY7143U Women's Sunglasses Black/Grey Gradient Polar 56
Tory Burch
You save: 52%

Tory Burch Square Sunglasses

$82$172
BURBERRY BE 4291 346487 Matte Black Plastic Rectangle Sunglasses Black Lens
BURBERRY
You save: 54%

Burberry Matte Black Sunglasses

$116$254
Versace Man Sunglasses Black Frame, Dark Grey Lenses, 56MM
Versace
You save: 62%

Versace Aviator Sunglasses

$140$367
