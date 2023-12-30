Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Staying warm during the winter is the main objective when getting dressed! Although this is the case for most people, some of the clothing items we gravitate towards during the cold — i.e., leggings — are actually year-round closet staples! Jennifer Garner, the 13 Going on 30 and Yes Day star, knows a thing or two about staying comfortable while running errands — and her favorite leggings prove it!

In 2022, Jennifer Garner was spotted wearing her favorite Alo Yoga leggings while walking around her California town.

The Alo Yoga Women’s High Waist Vapor Legging could become your new closet staple because of how resourceful they are! They feature a 73% nylon and 27% lycra material composition for stretch, durability and comfort. These leggings have a form-fitting, ankle-length silhouette and come in four colors with an XS to L size range!

Get the Alo Yoga Women’s High Waist Vapor Legging for $76 (was $128) at Amazon!

Styling these high-waist leggings is easy because of their functionality and versatility! They can go from the gym to the sidewalk for a street-style look effortlessly. Throw these on with sneakers or your favorite Ugg boots, like with a pullover fleece or a puffer jacket, and stay nice and toasty this winter!

Alo Yoga has millions of fans worldwide, but one Amazon reviewer said, I loved how these leggings shape and smooth my curves! The black camo was subtle enough to match almost anything. I was pleasantly surprised to see they looked better in person than in the picture. I’m usually a size 8, and these fit as expected. In love with these!”

Another happy Amazon reviewer gushed, “These Alo leggings fit like the softest, smoothest glove. While hugging your curves and looking amazingly flattering, these are as soft as butter. I washed them inside out in cold water with Woolite Darks, and they came out like new. I’m definitely picking out my next color because I can’t get enough of these. They look as good as they feel. Give them a try. The sale prices are also amazing.”

One Amazon reviewer noted, “I bought these for my wife, and she absolutely loves them. She uses them for yoga, running, and pretty much all her exercise routines. They fit perfectly and have a strong construction. She said that if she could rate them ten stars, she would. Get these, you won’t regret it.”

If you want a breathable pair of leggings, this Jennifer Garner-approved pair may be perfect for you!

See it: Get the Alo Yoga Women’s High Waist Vapor Legging for $76 (was $128) at Amazon!

