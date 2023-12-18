Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Sometimes, you may feel tired of your hair! Weeks, months or years of wearing the same style can leave you feeling uninspired and uninterested — but let Us stop you right there! Investing in a slight change — like curling irons to create wavy hairdos — could be just the ticket to give your hair a pick-me-up. One celeb who knows a thing or two about flawless wavy tresses is 13 Going on 30 star Jennifer Garner. And as luck would have it, this Jennifer Garner-approved rotating curling iron may make all of your hair fantasies come true!

In an Instagram post earlier this year, Garner’s hairstylist — Sarah Potempa — posted a picture of the actress smiling. In the post, Potempa states that she used the Beachwaver rotating curling iron to give Garner her gorgeous waves!

The Beachwaver B1 Rotating Curling Iron is well-loved on Amazon, with over 200 five-star reviews. This curling iron has a one-inch ceramic barrel and rotates to help create full waves. It’s lightweight and offers three heating settings — low, medium and high — although you likely should avoid using the high setting too much on any curling iron unless extremely necessary! It also has a beveled, no-kink clamp to prevent tangles, and this curling iron comes with handy button controls for ease of use.

This rotating curling iron makes a great gift for the glamazon in your life or to help you upgrade your existing routine. Best of all, did we mention it’s only $79 right now?

Beachwaver has plenty of fans globally, but one mega-fan stated, “I got this hair curler for my sister’s birthday. It was very easy to use. we loved that it rotates — definitely made curling hair MUCH FASTER. You can choose which way you want the barrel to spin which makes doing the other half of your hair easy. This is a high quality product. I bought this with the beach weaver heat protectant spray which was also great. Everything was packaged very nicely and the box it came in matched the color of the curler. I love the ombre pink and purple. you should get one.”

Another Amazon reviewer added in, “This is amazing! I am not very good at being able to curl my hair and this makes my hair look amazing. Almost as good as when my stylist does it. This would be great for people with dexterity issues.”

A final savvy shopper chimed in, stating, “I have recommended this product to at least 3 galpal’s already because of how easy it is to use. I was very hesitant to order it from amazon instead of directly from the site but rest assured it came safely and packed beautifully. Everything was where it should be and no complaints to be made. IT DOES GET VERY HOT! so be careful and use the medium or low setting cause that’s all you would really need even if you have thick hair and don’t forget to use heat protection even on the low and medium settings! take care everyone reading this and happy curling!”

