Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

It’s hard to believe that another year has come and gone. 2023 was one of the best years for beauty, with hundreds of new innovations and efficacious formulas debuting to change the way we style our hair, apply makeup and look at skincare. Over the course of the past year, I swiped and swatched dozens of products, but only a select few landed a permanent spot in my vanity.

Below, you’ll find my top 10 favorite beauty launches of the year that are all conveniently available on Amazon. These have now become staples in my routine, and I’m sure you’ll love them too. Get your credit card ready, because these are the products you’ll want to instantly add to cart.

1. Iconic London Rollaway Glow Liquid Highlighter: While this liquid highlighter leaves the most ethereal glow, it’s the applicator that truly makes it stand out. The rollerball format makes it oh so fun to apply, and it’s innovations like this that make me fall in love with makeup all over again — just $60!

2. Urban Decay 24/7 Inks Liquid Eyeliner Pen: Everything about the design of this eyeliner — from the ergonomic grip to the ultra-precise tip — ensures you’ll create the sharpest wing on the first try. Plus, with nine hues ranging from inky black to neon green, you’ll be able to unleash your inner artist — just $26!

3. Drunk Elephant A-Shaba Complex Eye Serum: Crafted with a small but mighty concentration of 0.1% vegan retinol, this thin eye serum instantly depuffs. After going through a full bottle, the fine lines along the corners of my eyes diminished — just $64!

4. Lake & Skye 11 11 Azure Eau de Parfum: A fresh, aquatic take on the Lake & Skye’s bestselling 11 11 perfume, 11 11 Azure reminds me of carefree days spent by the ocean thanks to notes of water accord, lotus blossom and blue amber — just $36!

5. Solawave 4-in-1 Facial Wand: Solawave completely revamped their award-winning skincare wand, listening to consumer feedback to make the device better than before. Now it features an on/off button, seven LED red lights and galvanic current. Gliding it across your facial contours for three minutes a day can lift, depuff and reduce the look of wrinkles… I started noticing a difference after just two weeks — just $169!

6. Briogeo Don’t Despair Repair Moisture + Damage Defense Leave-In Treatment: This lightweight leave-in cream is chock full of repairing amino acids, as well as coconut, argan and rosehip oil to seal split ends and reverse damage caused by heat tools — just $29!

7. Coco & Eve Pro Youth Hair & Scalp Mask: A mix of honey, retinol and probiotics moisturizes hair and renews the scalp, creating the ideal environment for stronger, healthier strands to grow — just $39!

8. Dyson Airstrait Straightener: This handy high-tech tool has cutdown on my hairstyling time by half! Part blow-dryer, part straightener, it dries and styles my hair in one pass. My whole head looks sleek and shiny in under 15 minutes. Trust me, it’s worth the splurge — just $499!

9. Glow Recipe Plum Plump Hyaluronic Gloss Balm: The plumping action on this highly moisturizing balm is so profound, one of my friends asked if I got lip injections — just $22!

10. Olay Super Serum: My skincare routine can get excessive (it’s not uncommon for me to have 10 steps). When I’m short on time, this powerful formula from Olay does the work of five serums — hydrating, brightening and smoothing out my skin with just a few drops — was $35, now just $30!

