I Love Showing Some Skin With This Sexy Split Thigh Skirt

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Yeah, you read that title right. It’s summer, I’m feeling sexy, and I’m feeling like I want to show a little skin. But I’m not doing it by wearing a crop top or short shorts. I’m going about it a little differently, by wearing a piece that’s technically a swimsuit cover-up – but no one needs to know that. All anyone needs to know is that you found a cute skirt with a super hot slit that you’re absolutely rockin’. And that’s why I highly recommend getting thee to Amazon and picking one up posthaste.

Related: 15 Flattering Maxi Dresses For Every Occasion Under $10 By now, we all know that you don’t have to spend a million bucks to look like it. Sometimes the most flattering pieces in our wardrobe are frugal finds that we’ve snagged for less than what we’d pay for our favor lunch order. Seriously! You can shop loose-fitting spring essentials starting at just $10 and […]

Get the Oyoangle Split Thigh Skirt and you’re going to start feeling yourself. Like, a lot. It’s just $20 at Amazon, and it comes in seven different colors, from classic black to blush pink and everything in between. And while it’s technically meant for you to wear as a cover-up, it works beautifully as a skirt that you can pair with a crop top, a beautiful blouse, a tank top, or just about anything you want to give a little bit more sexiness to.

Get the Oyoangle Split Thigh Skirt for just $20 at Amazon!

What sets this skirt apart is the fact that it has a smocked waist. It doesn’t need to tie and it doesn’t rely on a simple elastic band for you to have to worry about getting too loose. The smocked area slides up on to your waist and stays put. And if you’re petite and you’re a little too short for the skirt, it allows you to pull the skirt up further so you’ve got a much better chance of not stepping on it. I’m a short girl, personally, so that’s what I end up doing, and it looks great.

Get the Oyoangle Split Thigh Skirt for just $20 at Amazon!

If you’re thinking of building a comfy yet cool outfit for all the times you plan on going out this summer, this skirt is a no-brainer, especially for $20. Be sure to grab it and see what kinds of fits you can make with it. I’m guessing you’re going to feel pretty confident in it, that’s for sure.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Get the Oyoangle Split Thigh Skirt for just $20 at Amazon!