By now, we all know that you don’t have to spend a million bucks to look like it. Sometimes the most flattering pieces in our wardrobe are frugal finds that we’ve snagged for less than what we’d pay for our favor lunch order. Seriously! You can shop loose-fitting spring essentials starting at just $10 and trendy ballet flats for just $12!

Spring is the unofficial start of maxi dress season. If you’re looking to get your hands on a flowy frock in honor of the new season, Amazon has got you covered. You can snag loungewear, dressy and casual maxi dresses for every occasion under $10! We’ve rounded up our top picks and they’re strong contenders. Some of them rival similar styles from high-end brands! Scroll ahead for the fashion scoop.

Loungewear Maxi Dresses Under $10

Our Absolute Favorite: Get ready to relax and unwind in this cozy rib knit sleeveless dress. Whether you’re turning into a couch potato or running a quick errand, you’ll be super relaxed and cozy.

Dressy Maxi Dresses Under $10

Our Absolute Favorite: Does it get any more luxe than silky satin fabric? This sleeveless style fits the bill as the perfect sundress of the season. Along with a crew neckline and swing dress silhouette, this versatile number even comes with pockets.

Casual Maxi Dresses Under $10

Our Absolute Favorite: Channel Bohemian vibes with the help of this colorful number. All it takes is one look and you’ll be transported to a tropical oasis.