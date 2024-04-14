17 Easy Spring Loose-Fitting Fashion Finds — Starting at Just $12

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

When it comes to spring, one thing we love here at Us is versatile, transitional clothing pieces that allow Us to enjoy the season. Whether it’s frilly skirts or neutral tank tops, we love finding and acquiring clothing we can feel and look our best in without the added fuss of sweat — seriously! Additionally, loose-fitting fashion finds tend to work best in the not-so-hot, not-so-cold spring weather pattern, but sometimes, discovering these fashion finds within an affordable price range can be difficult. But that’s why you have Us to help!

From sleek dresses to structured, flowy pants, there is a loose-fitting garment that will help you live your best life this spring — and revel in the beautiful weather! Nevertheless, we rounded up 17 easy, loose-fitting fashion finds starting at just $12 that won’t break the bank — read on to see our picks!

Tops

1. Oversized Chic: Nothing beats an button-down shirt! Although they’re known for being streamlined and sharp, an oversized one adds a fun element to any ensemble. This oversized button down shirt is relaxed and refined — just $21!

2. Crop Me Out: This cropped button up is a modern take on the traditional shirt silhouette. This shirt crops right about the bottom of the rib cage and it features a cotton blend material for a breathable and durable option — just $27!

3. Everyday Essential: If you need a structured but flowy top to wear to the office or happy hour, this double V-neck tank can help. This top uses a 52% viscose and 48% Lenzing EcoVero viscose for an option that moves with the body without restricting it — just $60!

4. Closet Staple: This square neck sleeveless T-shirt is a versatile top that coordinates well with jeans or skirts and sandals or heels — just $12!

5. Puffed Up: If you prefer a top that has plenty of spring and summer energy, this lanterned sleeve embroidered top is right up your alley. It has cute cutouts throughout that allow for the shirt to circulate air and has puffy sleeves for volume — just $45!

Bottoms

6. Slits and Texture: For those who prefer a breezy pair of pants you can do it all in, these casual wide leg pants are a versatile alternative you can dress up or down. Thanks to their side slits and 95% polyester and 5% elastane construction, they are an incredibly airy pants you’ll want to live in this spring— just $28!

7. Flow, Queen: These high waist wide leg pants work well for a casual weekend of fun or an exciting beach vacation. Just throw on your favorite sandals and you have an easy look — just $33!

8. A Breezy Vibe: This wide leg jumpsuit will help you get dressed quicker on days when you don’t know what to wear — seriously! This one has a loose, thin strap design that you could layer with T-shirts and frilly blouses — was $30, now just $18!

9. Maxed Elegance: Isn’t this linen maxi skirt just the cutest? You could rock this linen maxi skirt with a blazer and heels for business-appropriate attire that you can wear to happy hour after — just $150!

Dresses

10. Neutrally Refined: For those who are just looking for a cute, simple dress to float in this spring, this surplice dress can help you do just that — just $24!

11. Not So Business Chic: This cotton and linen shirt dress is a cute maxi dress with buttons that go down to the ankles — just $36!

12. Top-Tier: Calling all the ruffle lovers! This ruffle cap sleeve dress allows for you dress it up with flat sandals or heeled sandals — just $44!

13. Pristine And Clean: This white cotton eyelet button front dress stops right at the knee and has adorable eyelet hem and has a sleeveless construction to help you feel the breeze — just $28!

14. Vacation Ready: This embroidered linen dress has a regal look that you can wear to the beach or lounge around the house in — just $198!

15. Flutter Away: If you have a date night coming up, this tiered flutter sleeve maxi dress will help you make a great first impression without doing too much. It has a 65% polyester, 34% viscose and 1% elastane material composition for a stretchy, breathable and durable option — just $98!

16. Satin Sleek: If you need a satin feel for an upscale moment, this long sleeve satin shift dress will help you feel your best — was $288, now just $86!

17. Safari Essence: This linen midi shirtdress is very posh and timeless. It features lightweight linen along with cuff sleeves and a defining waist tie for an alternative that you wear to a wedding or to an upcoming spring graduation— just $158!