Everyone needs a closet full of dresses. Granted, they can be super pricey. But they don’t have to be. In fact, you can get tons of dresses at Amazon for a song. In fact, there are tons of dresses under $10 that look like you spent $100 on them. And the best part is, no one will ever know. In fact, folks will likely think you spent hundreds or more. And they’ll be none the wiser.

These spring dresses are absolutely beautiful and look like boutique finds, from sundresses with floral prints to solid color frocks that would work in just about any social situation. There’s one to choose from of every type, and you can fool anyone into thinking you have hundreds of dollars to spend on new dresses every day by stocking up on different types and kinds. Check out some of our picks below that you can buy right now from Amazon that’ll have everyone thinking you’ve got a whole collection of expensive dresses.

Spring Dresses Under $10 That Look $100 Each

1. Real Ruffles: This gorgeous rust-colored dress has plenty of ruffles and a deep neck to show off your décolleté — was $20, now just $10!

2. Flirty Florals: Slip into this beautiful dress and show off a fun spring scene that feels perfect for the season — was $20, now just $10!

3. Walk on the Wild Side: You’ll be welcomed to the jungle in this fun leopard print dress with a peekaboo midsection — was $20, now just $10!



4. Maroon Mama: Get nice and comfortable in this long-sleeved maroon maxi dress — was $20, now just $10!

5. Swingin’: This belted swing dress is absolutely gorgeous, and it’s super affordable, too — was $20, now just $10!

6. Super Springlike: Show off all the beautiful flowers on this comfortable sundress that anyone will look good in — was $20, now just $10!

7. It’s A Wrap: Get absolutely glowing in this adorable wrap dress that’s breezy and cute — was $15, now just $8!

8. Hit The Club: Show off some skin in this tight little flowery dress that you’ll love to show your stuff in — was $20, now just $10!

9. Collared Cool: This fun two-fer dress has a white collar to top off the look — was $20, now just $10!

10. Strappy Dress: Try on this dress with two sets of straps for a unique look — was $30, now just $8!