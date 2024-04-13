Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Here at Us, there are plenty of things that get Us excited — but nothing gets our hearts racing like a good deal! What’s more, in today’s economic climate, saving as much money as possible and securing deals on clothing, accessories, appliances, beauty and more is essential to maintaining your well-being monetarily and mentally. As you know, we love Amazon, and as a shopping writer, I’m constantly on the hunt for the best deals — and today, I found 10 for you that start at just $7!

Whether you’re looking for a new handbag to tote your valuables or new sandals for your upcoming vacation, Amazon and I have you covered with deals and options! Without further ado, here are 10 Amazon deals to shop today that start at

Amazon Essentials Women’s Knit Ballet Flat

Everybody needs a versatile pair of flats that they can pair with everything in your closet, and these Amazon Essentials Women’s Knit Ballet Flats do just that. They’re made with a 100% polyester knit for a durable and breathable option that you can pick up the kids in or wear while running around the city on the weekends — was $25, now just $14!

BS-MALL Makeup Sponge Set

Calling all glamazons! This BS-MALL Makeup Sponge Set will help you beat your face easily and neatly. This eight-pack set features latex-free and vegan sponges with high bounciness, close to minimal absorption ability and are really soft. But a forewarning — if they get wet, they will become 1.5x larger — was $8, now just $7!

ROPER Women’s Belle Metallic Square Toe Western Cowboy Mid Calf Boots

If you’re like me, you have been blasting Beyoncé‘s Cowboy Carter since it dropped last month. And if that’s the case, you’re also probably thinking like me and want to start collecting all your western-inspired, cowboy-core pieces as quickly as possible! Owning a pair of cowboy boots is essential to master the western aesthetic, and you should snag these ROPER Women’s Belle Metallic Square Toe Western Cowboy Mid Calf Boots for a steal while you can — was $123, now just $100!

Vera Bradley Cotton Frannie Crescent Crossbody Purse

As most probably know by now, here at Us, we love a good Vera Bradley bag! This Cotton Frannie Crescent Crossbody Purse has the brand’s signature quilting technique and comes in several pattern designs that will suit any true Vera Bradley fan. So, I want to add this bag to your cart immediately because it’s sure to go quickly with its $45 price tag — was $80, now just $45!

Fossil Women’s Jolie Leather Crossbody Purse Handbag

For the practical fashion girlie, this Fossil Women’s Jolie Leather Crossbody Purse Handbag is right up your alley! It has a sleek external appearance and comes with a shoulder strap and a crossbody strap (which is detachable). Also, it comes with one back slide pocket with magnetic snap on the exterior and one slide pocket and zipper pocket on the inside — was $195, now just $103!

BISSELL Little Green Pet Deluxe Portable Carpet Cleaner and Car/Auto Detailer

If you’re delaying your spring cleaning ritual, don’t! This BISSELL Little Green Pet Deluxe Portable Carpet Cleaner and Car/Auto Detailer can make the process easier and quicker. Essentially, this little machine can clean up dirt, debris, pet dander and anything else. It’s versatile and works on carpet, stairs, upholstery, area rugs, auto interiors and more. Usually this device is over $100, but today, you can get it for just under — was $140, now just $98!

Levi’s Women’s 721 High Rise Skinny Jeans

Jeans, jeans, jeans — you can never have too many pairs! These Levi’s Women’s 721 High Rise Skinny Jeans are a perfect neutral pair that you can coordinate with T-shirts, sneakers, blouses and cardigans — was $70, now just $30!

Crocs Women’s Kadee Ii Flip Flop Sandal

Crocs are all about comfort and style, and these Crocs Women’s Kadee Ii Flip Flop Sandals do it all! They have a two straps design — one reaching across the toes and the foot — and they come in a few eye-catching prints — was $35, now just $28!

Calvin Klein Women’s Tegin Heeled Sandal

Hot mama! That’s what everyone will scream at you when you slip on these Calvin Klein Women’s Tegin Heeled Sandals! They feature a strappy, stiletto vibe that works for formal occasion and casual cocktail moments. The beauty of these beauties is that you can even pair them with jeans and T-shirt, and you’ll elevated and chic — was $89, now just $62!

Leggings Depot Women’s Relaxed-fit Jogger Track Cuff Sweatpants

Honestly when are we never wearing sweats when we’re not in the office? Grab this pair of Leggings Depot Women’s Relaxed-fit Jogger Track Cuff Sweatpants for a steal and stay comfy no matter what — was $18, now just $13!