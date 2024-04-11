Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Although spring is already here, the groggy cold weather could have delayed your spring cleaning ritual. Whether you usually deep clean your floors or reassess your wardrobe, now that it’s getting warmer outside, you might feel the inclination to commence your cleaning. If that’s the case, we have some news for you! We found an adaptable, lightweight vacuum cleaner that’s perfect for those who need an all-in-one device — and it’s only $34 at Amazon!

The BISSELL Featherweight Stick Lightweight Bagless Vacuum with Crevice Tool is a versatile piece of machinery that will make your spring season cleaning process much easier. This lightweight vacuum can clean up dirt and debris on carpets, area rugs and hard floors. All in all, this option is a compact and convenient machine that will make life simpler.

Get the BISSELL Featherweight Stick Lightweight Bagless Vacuum with Crevice Tool for $34 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of April 11, 2024, but may be subject to change.

To use it, you could opt for its standard form or modify it into a hand vacuum or stair vacuum. All you do is make the modifications, plug it in, and you’re ready to go!

While reviewing and gushing over this vacuum, one Amazon reviewer noted, “I have a home with both hardwood floors and carpeted rooms. This vacuum does a good job on both types of floor, picking up all visible bigger debris and a lot of other debris, like hair, especially from the carpet. It is easy to use and seems to be a quality-built vacuum. The filter is small, requiring emptying more frequently than our full-size vacuum, obviously, but it is also durable and easy to clean and should last a long time. Overall, I am very pleased with this vacuum. It is light and handles well while performing an excellent job.”

Another reviewer said, “This little vacuum is perfect for our upstairs. It gets all the hair and dirt off the hardwood floors and does a decent job even on carpet and our bath mats. It’s a great vacuum for the price, and I love how tiny it is to fit in our closet! I use this baby almost every day, and it’s great. For the price, you can’t beat a quick little picker-upper!”

So, if you’re looking for a vacuum cleaner that’s lightweight and efficient enough to handle quick tasks, this option from BISSELL could be your answer!

See it: Get the BISSELL Featherweight Stick Lightweight Bagless Vacuum with Crevice Tool for $34 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of April 11, 2024, but may be subject to change.

