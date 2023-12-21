Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

With how hectic your day-to-day life can be, it can be a struggle to remember to keep your car clean. From the average dirt infiltration to drive-through food crumbs to your kids’ latest backseat adventure, keeping your car interior clean is harder than ever. But thanks to a handheld car vacuum, your life could be easier. Leave it to Us to find an affordable car vacuum cleaner — just $22 — on Amazon that you should definitely add to your cart right now, before it’s gone! Seriously! It’s so popular that it has over 165,000 five-star reviews singing its praises!

The ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner is a practical and powerful piece of equipment. It is a lightweight, compact, handheld vacuum equipped with a HEPA filter — meaning it can effortlessly handle all the ash, dust or drive-through spills that come along. This vacuum has a strong cyclonic force and the suction power of a 106w motor, along with a 16-foot cord for a strong and long-reaching option.

Also included is a car cleaning kit composed of three attachments for detailing (flathead, extendable and brush nozzle), a carry bag, filter brush and an extra HEPA filter. Did we mention it’s 45% off?

Get the ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner for $22 (was $40) at Amazon!

Using this handheld car vacuum is easy, and you could use it for virtually anything outside of your vehicle.

One Amazon reviewer said, “100% worth the money. I got this cuz I was tired of always having to lug a vacuum and then wire it from the house to my car. It’s suction is great and the attachments included help with getting stubborn crumbs out of the carpet, or in my case, metal shavings my shoes carried in from the factory I work in which are much harder to vacuum than crumbs. The power cord is long enough to reach the entirety of my car with extra.”

Another Amazon reviewer noted, “I can’t stand a messy car and with my two kids they are constantly leaving behind so much crumbs. It’s hard for me to make it to the car wash frequently since my kids freak out with the sound of vacuuming. This is perfect I can vacuum around them while they play in the back seat and it doesn’t set them off. And I get to keep my car clean!” Another happy Amazon reviewer added, “This vacuum works like a charm. I like the bag that it comes in to keep it all organized. I keep it in the car. So, anytime I need to vacuum up something I’ve got it handy. Very easy to use and clean. Great value.”

If you need an efficient handheld car vacuum, this one could become your new go-to!

