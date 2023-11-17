Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Are you in the market for a new vacuum? Then allow Us to introduce you to a robot vacuum. If you’re not familiar, robot vacuums are autonomous vacuum cleaners which can help keep your home clean and require very little effort from you in the process. Pet hair, daily debris and piles of dust are no match for the best robot vacuums on the market, and Amazon has a variety of marked-down options available right now as part of their Black Friday promotions. If you’re looking to get a deal on a robot vacuum, read on for the four best options on sale now!
Best Black Friday Deals on Robot Vacuums
No. 1 Bestseller: iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum — The Roomba started a cleaning revolution, and this handy option offers personalized cleaning suggestions and more.
Slimmest RoboVac: eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S MAX — When it comes to convenience and easy mobility, this sleek option from eufy is a hit with shoppers!
Most Affordable: Lefant M210 Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner — Clocking in at just $80, this price-conscious option gets the job done effortlessly!
Best Runtime: Shark AV753 ION Robot Vacuum — With a 120-minute runtime, this Shark robot vacuum is efficient and allows you to knock out your cleaning tasks with battery power to spare!
When choosing a robot vacuum, there are a variety of important factors to consider to ensure your purchase meets your specific needs. Here are key factors to research:
- Performance and Suction Power: Choose a robot vacuum with strong suction and multi-surface capabilities for an efficient option.
- Battery Life and Power: Evaluate battery life when selecting a robot vacuum so you can get one that’ll meet your demands in terms of runtime.
- Accessibility: If you’re a person who values having “smart” gadgets, it benefits you to opt for a robot vacuum controlled by an app or by your voice, versus one powered by a remote.
- Maneuverability and Weight: Opt for a robot vacuum that’s not too heavy, as it will make the machine’s maneuverability easier and, in turn, make the cleaning process better.
- Price: The cost is an important aspect when it comes to robot vacuums, and there are many at every price point to make your wallet happy.
By considering these factors, you can find a robot vacuum which aligns with your specific cleaning requirements and enhances your overall cleaning experience. Below are our favorites that are on sale right now!
iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum
Pros
- Runtime: 90 minutes
- Easy Interface: The app allows you to control the bot
- Cleaning Style: Comes with three-stage cleaning power and dual multi-surface brushes
Cons
- One of the more expensive options
eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S MAX
Pros
- BoostIQ Technology: Automatically increases suction power when extra vacuuming strength is needed
- Light Weight: The lightest option on the this list
- Design: Comes in two variations
Cons
- Doesn't have app control like other options on this list
Lefant M210 Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner
Pros
- Price: The most affordable on this list
- Cleaning Style: Comes with six cleaning modes
- Battery Life: 2000 mAh capacity
Cons
- Customers say the bot can get stuck
Shark AV753 ION Robot Vacuum
Pros
- Battery life: 120 runtime
- Cleaning System: Tri-brush design to handle multiple surfaces
- Voice Control: Alexa, Google Assistant compatible
Cons
- Customers say it can't clean up big messes
Looking for something else? Shop more Black Friday deals at Amazon here!
Shop With Us tip: Find the best gifts on Amazon personalized to your shopping history here!
This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.
The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!