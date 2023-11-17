Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Are you in the market for a new vacuum? Then allow Us to introduce you to a robot vacuum. If you’re not familiar, robot vacuums are autonomous vacuum cleaners which can help keep your home clean and require very little effort from you in the process. Pet hair, daily debris and piles of dust are no match for the best robot vacuums on the market, and Amazon has a variety of marked-down options available right now as part of their Black Friday promotions. If you’re looking to get a deal on a robot vacuum, read on for the four best options on sale now!

Best Black Friday Deals on Robot Vacuums

No. 1 Bestseller: iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum — The Roomba started a cleaning revolution, and this handy option offers personalized cleaning suggestions and more.

Slimmest RoboVac: eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S MAX — When it comes to convenience and easy mobility, this sleek option from eufy is a hit with shoppers!

Most Affordable: Lefant M210 Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner — Clocking in at just $80, this price-conscious option gets the job done effortlessly!

Best Runtime: Shark AV753 ION Robot Vacuum — With a 120-minute runtime, this Shark robot vacuum is efficient and allows you to knock out your cleaning tasks with battery power to spare!

When choosing a robot vacuum, there are a variety of important factors to consider to ensure your purchase meets your specific needs. Here are key factors to research:

Performance and Suction Power: Choose a robot vacuum with strong suction and multi-surface capabilities for an efficient option. Battery Life and Power: Evaluate battery life when selecting a robot vacuum so you can get one that’ll meet your demands in terms of runtime. Accessibility: If you’re a person who values having “smart” gadgets, it benefits you to opt for a robot vacuum controlled by an app or by your voice, versus one powered by a remote. Maneuverability and Weight: Opt for a robot vacuum that’s not too heavy, as it will make the machine’s maneuverability easier and, in turn, make the cleaning process better. Price: The cost is an important aspect when it comes to robot vacuums, and there are many at every price point to make your wallet happy.

By considering these factors, you can find a robot vacuum which aligns with your specific cleaning requirements and enhances your overall cleaning experience. Below are our favorites that are on sale right now!

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum This option from iRobot is everything you think a robot vacuum would be, and it’s 42% off! Pros Runtime: 90 minutes

Easy Interface: The app allows you to control the bot

Cleaning Style: Comes with three-stage cleaning power and dual multi-surface brushes Cons One of the more expensive options Was $275 On Sale: $159 You Save 42% See it!

eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S MAX The eufy BoostIQ RobotVac 11S MAX comes in two variations and offers quiet vacuuming and great savings (it’s 44% off)! Pros BoostIQ Technology: Automatically increases suction power when extra vacuuming strength is needed

Light Weight: The lightest option on the this list

Design: Comes in two variations Cons Doesn't have app control like other options on this list Was $250 On Sale: $140 You Save 44% See it!

Lefant M210 Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner This affordable robot vacuum packs a mighty punch for a small cost compared to others on this list. It has a powerful battery and offers different cleaning modes. Pros Price: The most affordable on this list

Cleaning Style: Comes with six cleaning modes

Battery Life: 2000 mAh capacity Cons Customers say the bot can get stuck Was $210 On Sale: $88 You Save 58% See it!

Shark AV753 ION Robot Vacuum This tri-brush robot vacuum has a substantial runtime and comes in three color options. Pros Battery life: 120 runtime

Cleaning System: Tri-brush design to handle multiple surfaces

Voice Control: Alexa, Google Assistant compatible Cons Customers say it can't clean up big messes Was $230 On Sale: $130 You Save 43% See it!

Looking for something else? Shop more Black Friday deals at Amazon here!

Shop With Us tip: Find the best gifts on Amazon personalized to your shopping history here!

