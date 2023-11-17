Save Over 50% on the Top-Rated Stick Vacuums Under $99  

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Looking for a new vacuum cleaner? Don’t miss these amazing deals on stick vacuums this holiday season. We have researched the best deals on the top-rated stick vacuums under $100 to save you time and money — read on for more!
Top-Rated Stick Vacuums (scroll down for complete list)
Most Powerful: PRETTYCARE Cordless Powerful Suction Stick Vacuum Cleaner — This one is powerful thanks to a newly upgraded motor!
Longest Runtime: TAGIC Cordless 6-1 Stick Vacuum Cleaner — with over 40 mins runtime on a single charge!
Lightweight: ORFELD Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner — 28% off for this lightweight vacuum weighing only 3.3 lbs!
Best Overall: POWEART Cordless Multi-Function Stick Vacuum Cleaner — 78% off, plus a $10 coupon at checkout for this 5-star rated beauty!
When choosing a stick vacuum, it’s important to consider various factors to ensure that it meets your cleaning needs and preferences. Here are five key things to look for in a stick vacuum:
- 1. Performance and Suction Power:
- Opt for a stick vacuum with strong suction power to effectively capture dirt, debris and pet hair.
- 2. Battery Life and Charging Time:
- Check the battery life of the stick vacuum, and look for a model with a battery that provides sufficient runtime to clean your entire home on a single charge.
- 3. Versatility and Attachments:
- Evaluate the versatility of the stick vacuum by examining the available attachments and features. Look for models that come with a variety of attachments such as crevice tools, dusting brushes and motorized floor nozzles.
- 4. Maneuverability and Weight:
- Stick vacuums are known for their lightweight and maneuverable design. Consider the weight of the vacuum, as a lighter model is generally more user-friendly.
- 5. Dustbin Capacity and Maintenance:
- Check the dustbin capacity to determine how much dirt and debris the vacuum can hold before needing to be emptied. A larger dustbin may be preferable for larger cleaning sessions. Additionally, consider if the filters are washable or need to be replaced regularly.
By considering these factors, you can find a stick vacuum that aligns with your specific cleaning requirements and enhances your overall cleaning experience. Below are our favorites that are on sale right now!
PRETTYCARE Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Pros
- Powerful Suction: 20000pa on max setting
- Lightweight: 3.3 lbs
- Air Quality: High-efficiency 5-stage Hepa filter system
- Battery Life: Long-lasting(35 mins) 2,600mAh large capacity battery
Cons
- Difficult to disassemble
- Some find it hard to empty the dust box (hard to twist)
TAGIC Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Pros
- Battery Life: Best-in-class 40 min runtime
- Air Quality: High-efficiency 5-stage filter system
- Noise: One of the quietest in this list
Cons
- A little heavier than others on the list at 7.7 lbs
ORFELD Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Pros
- Air Quality: 5-stage HEPA filter system capturing 99.99% of fine dust
- 35 minute high fade-free strong battery life
- Easy to empty without getting your hands dirty
Cons
- Slight suction loss after 5 mins of use
POWEART Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Pros
- Powerful, advanced 80,000 rmp motor with 35 minute runtime
- LED Motorized Floor Brush
- Lightweight 3.2 lbs and 6 stage filtration system
Cons
- 1 hour to a fully recharge the battery — more than some but still fast
Not what you’re looking for? Shop more of Amazon’s incredible Black Friday deals here!
Shop With Us tip: Find the best gifts on Amazon personalized to your shopping history here!
This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.
The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!