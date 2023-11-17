Save Over 50% on the Top-Rated Stick Vacuums Under $99  

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Looking for a new vacuum cleaner? Don’t miss these amazing deals on stick vacuums this holiday season. We have researched the best deals on the top-rated stick vacuums under $100 to save you time and money — read on for more!

Top-Rated Stick Vacuums (scroll down for complete list)

Most Powerful: PRETTYCARE Cordless Powerful Suction Stick Vacuum Cleaner — This one is powerful thanks to a newly upgraded motor!

Longest Runtime: TAGIC Cordless 6-1 Stick Vacuum Cleaner — with over 40 mins runtime on a single charge!

Lightweight: ORFELD Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner — 28% off for this lightweight vacuum weighing only 3.3 lbs!

Best Overall: POWEART Cordless Multi-Function Stick Vacuum Cleaner — 78% off, plus a $10 coupon at checkout for this 5-star rated beauty!

When choosing a stick vacuum, it’s important to consider various factors to ensure that it meets your cleaning needs and preferences. Here are five key things to look for in a stick vacuum:

1. Performance and Suction Power: Opt for a stick vacuum with strong suction power to effectively capture dirt, debris and pet hair.

2. Battery Life and Charging Time: Check the battery life of the stick vacuum, and look for a model with a battery that provides sufficient runtime to clean your entire home on a single charge.

3. Versatility and Attachments: Evaluate the versatility of the stick vacuum by examining the available attachments and features. Look for models that come with a variety of attachments such as crevice tools, dusting brushes and motorized floor nozzles.

4. Maneuverability and Weight: Stick vacuums are known for their lightweight and maneuverable design. Consider the weight of the vacuum, as a lighter model is generally more user-friendly.

5. Dustbin Capacity and Maintenance: Check the dustbin capacity to determine how much dirt and debris the vacuum can hold before needing to be emptied. A larger dustbin may be preferable for larger cleaning sessions. Additionally, consider if the filters are washable or need to be replaced regularly.



By considering these factors, you can find a stick vacuum that aligns with your specific cleaning requirements and enhances your overall cleaning experience. Below are our favorites that are on sale right now!

PRETTYCARE Cordless Vacuum Cleaner This powerful stick vacuum is one of the most powerful for under $100 and comes with a long-lasting battery, adjustable tube and two Hepa Filters. Pros Powerful Suction: 20000pa on max setting

Lightweight: 3.3 lbs

Air Quality: High-efficiency 5-stage Hepa filter system

Battery Life: Long-lasting(35 mins) 2,600mAh large capacity battery Cons Difficult to disassemble

Some find it hard to empty the dust box (hard to twist) Was $120 On Sale: $90 You Save 25% See it!

TAGIC Cordless Vacuum Cleaner This high-rated vacuum boasts a best-in-class 40 minute runtime on a single charge and is currently on sale for 30% off — plus a limited time $8 coupon! Pros Battery Life: Best-in-class 40 min runtime

Air Quality: High-efficiency 5-stage filter system

Noise: One of the quietest in this list Cons A little heavier than others on the list at 7.7 lbs Was $130 On Sale: $90 You Save 31% See it!

ORFELD Cordless Vacuum Cleaner This stick vacuum is the lightest, weighing only 3.3 lbs, and is 23% off for a limited time! Pros Air Quality: 5-stage HEPA filter system capturing 99.99% of fine dust

35 minute high fade-free strong battery life

Easy to empty without getting your hands dirty Cons Slight suction loss after 5 mins of use Was $130 On Sale: $99 You Save 24% See it!

POWEART Cordless Vacuum Cleaner The POWEART Cordless stick vacuum is the most powerful, lightest weight and offers eight different configurations — plus for a limited time, it is 78% off! Pros Powerful, advanced 80,000 rmp motor with 35 minute runtime

LED Motorized Floor Brush

Lightweight 3.2 lbs and 6 stage filtration system Cons 1 hour to a fully recharge the battery — more than some but still fast Was $450 On Sale: $100 You Save 78% See it!

