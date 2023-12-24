Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Let’s be honest: Cleaning up before New Year’s is a time-held tradition that most people follow! Walking into the new year with a clean home can help improve your mood and welcome positive energy into your home as you make the big transition! Seriously! One thing you can buy that’ll get your house spic and span in no time before the New Year hits — and well after, is a robot vacuum! We found a bestselling option at Amazon that’s 42% off right now!

The iRobot Roomba Vacuum will help make your cleaning process easier and efficient. It uses a three-stage cleaning system and dual multi-surface brushes to pick up dirt from carpets and hard floors and an edge-sweeping brush to clean up corners and edges. This vacuum is also voice-activated with the help of Google Assistant, Alexa or the iRobot Home app and will start cleaning at the admission of your word.

Also, this vacuum comes with a full suite of advanced sensors, which helps the machine navigate under sofas and tables, while its cliff-detect technology keeps it from taking a tumble down the stairs. Finally, it comes with dirt-detecting sensors to inform the robot about the dirtiest, high-traffic areas of your home and clean them frequently and thoroughly!

iRobot has been around for a long time, and the brand has a loyal following, but one Amazon reviewer said, “I live in a small apartment, so it’s not difficult to clean. This little guy, I call him “Rob,” is the perfect assistant. He does a wonderful job of covering all the areas in my apartment, from hard surfaces to carpet. Very gently bumping into walls and furniture, he covers everything. Sitting in my living room with soft music going, I heard it running in the bedroom, but then I didn’t. I thought he must have become stuck. When I checked on him, there he was, sweeping away deep under the bed! I love sweeping now. So easy!”

Another satisfied reviewer noted, “My first robot vacuum didn’t have the brush roll. This is a game-changer. [It] Picks up so much more than my vacuum that just had the side brushes. On the flip side, it doesn’t get lodged under the fridge like my previous vacuum. It has a good battery length and seems to find its way home easily. It does a great job picking up cat hair and household messes. It usually cleans the whole upstairs thoroughly before it heads home if it doesn’t end up sucking up my teenager’s phone cord and ending the job with a stuck error. I do like the alerts to my phone, so I know if it went well or if it’s stuck somewhere. It’s a good vacuum, and I’m happy with the purchase.”

One happy Amazon reviewer added, “I’m not going to lie — I was a non-believer in these little vacuums. But my house is so big, and my dog is so dirty — I was desperate. I am so happy I bought this little guy. He works hard and goes under my furniture, which I never do. 10/10 I hope you last forever, buddy. Thanks for all your help.”

If you’re looking for a new cleaning device to make your life easier, this might be the perfect option for you!

See it: Get the iRobot Roomba Vacuum for $160 (was $275) at Amazon!

